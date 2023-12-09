Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Winter calls for warm outerwear and sleek boots to help Us get through the frigid climate, but that doesn’t mean you can’t wear something even more chic underneath! Dresses are a versatile closet essential you can wear practically any time of the year. With sweater and knit variations available, pairing a flattering winter dress with your favorite pair of leather boots — and staying nice and toasty — has never been easier!

Amazon, Nordstrom and Saks Fifth Avenue offer options that will suit your needs and provide choices for any event — i.e., office attire, holiday party regalia and daily wear. If you’re looking for a flattering winter dress, we’re here to help! We rounded up 17 of the best winter dresses you can find online. Read on to see our picks!

Best Winter Dresses at Amazon

1. Cozy Neutral: This rib midi dress can go from winter to spring effortlessly — just $60!

2. Pullover Queen: Try this pullover mock neck sweater dress — just $37!

3. Cable Knit Cutie: Experience the warmth of this crewneck sweater dress — just $50!

4. Oversized Vibes: If you’re into the oversized trend, try this oversized sweater dress — just $35!

5. All Tied Up: This long-sleeve cocktail dress is an efficient, elevated option — just $34!

6. You’ll look so elegant: Try this minimalistic ribbed long sleeve sweater dress — just $45!

Best Winter Dresses at Nordstrom

7. Add some sparkle…Live it up in metallics with the AllSaints Amaya Metallic Long Sleeve Minidress — just $169!

8. Nursery Rhyme Realness: Faherty’s Long Sleeve Velvet Dress gives total Miss Mary Mack vibes — just $238!

9. Sleeveless Staple: Try this sleeveless wool and cashmere sweater dress for a touch of edginess with this winter — was $995, now just $597!

10. Wrap It Up: Isn’t green velvet so pretty? You can try Maggy London’s Wrap Front Velvet Cocktail Dress — just $148!

11. Endearing Cutouts: Have a little fun and get FARM Rio’s Heart Cutout Long Sleeve Sweater Dress — just $230!

12. ’90s Nostalgia: Experience the ’90s again with this quarter zip long sleeve sweater minidress — just $53!

Best Winter Dresses at Saks Fifth Avenue

13. So Soft: Kim Kardashian’s SKIMS Soft Lounge Long-Sleeve Dress is the epitome of comfort — just $88!

14. Festive Notion: For all the upcoming holiday parties, don Polo Ralph Lauren’s Belted Plaid Cotton-Blend Button-Front Maxi Dress for a look that will make you feel holly and jolly — just $279!

15. Sleek Elegance: Nothing screams chic more than a jet black long-sleeve midi-dress— just $295!

16.A bold punch of color…Add some color to your wardrobe this winter with Ganni’s Ruched Velvet Jersey Minidress — just $193!

17. Winter Essential: Try this cable-knit sweaterdress for an easy winter look — just $136!