Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Christmas is right around the corner — yes, the year has flown by for Us too! There’s still time to check every name off your list while not breaking the bank in the process. Thanks to sales and deals at Saks Fifth Avenue, you can find the perfect luxury gifts while saving a few dollars!

Related: Best Gifts for Women Under 40 for $40 or Less — All on Sale We found tons of different gift ideas that run the gamut if you're shopping for a woman under 40 this holiday season — find out more

Whether you want the hottest clothing, beauty or home gifts, we have you completely covered! Below, you’ll find some of the most versatile and fun gifts Saks has to offer. Read on to see our picks!

Clothing

Grab this Tumi Voyageur Just In Case Tote Bag for the traveler in your life — was $150, now just $120!

Related: The Absolute Best Holiday Gifts for Women, According to Women Coming up with new holiday gift ideas every year can be hard — but we’re here to help! We’ve curated an in-depth list of the best holiday gifts for women this year, covering all types of ladies. Beauty lover? Fashionista? Gym buff? Cozy queen? We’ve got you. Scroll below to see our collection of the […]

Beauty

Gift them the present of lovely hair this holiday season with the Olaplex Holiday Strong Days Ahead 3-Piece Hair Care Set — just $55!

Home

Barbie ruled the box office this summer, and now you can have a little piece of her legacy on your coffee table with the Assouline Barbie Book — just $105!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us