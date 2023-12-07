17 Comfy-Chic Sweaters You Can Wear From the Couch to a Night Out

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
If you’re like me, there’s a long pep talk required to get myself out of the house and into the bar for a drink. My thought process is simple — I could just pour a glass of wine at home and stay in my loungewear, but the truth is, the nights I manage to get out, I have a wonderful time and wish I went out more. This is why I have created a roundup of lounge-like sweaters that have a dressed-up appeal and can go over leather leggings or sequin skirts for a date night or drink at the bar. The versatility is key — here’s how to snag extra compliments and feel as if you had the comforts of home all about you. Read on!
1. Corset Hues: Show some skin in this sweetheart neckline sweater with long sleeves and a hint of corset stitching.
2. Oversized Comfort: Created with an oversized fit, this chunky slimming turtleneck feels “soft” and “super comfortable,” according to reviewers.
3. Effortlessly Chic: Get this cozy cropped sweater with a tie in the front for an effortless, casual and chic slay.
4. Ribbed Rarity: Try this ribbed cutout sweater for breathable practicality and seductive style.
5. Keep It Short: This off-the-shoulder sweater is eye-catching and luxuriously soft with a cropped crossover cutout at the waist.
6. Sleek Silhouette: Consider a drop-shoulder sweater that one shopper said “fits comfortably and is made of good quality material.” Plus, it has an open back and looks sophisticated.
7. Forget Marco: This soft polo sweater is ideal for transitioning from work to drinks, and it’s available in five shades.
8. Dynamic Duo: Give the illusion of a bolero and tank with this two-for-one sweater in bright pink or lilac.
9. Boho Glam: We’re obsessed with this slouchy cowl-neck top in baby-doll pink — but might need to buy the other three colors just for fun.
10. Shine Bright: Shimmer with this eyelash fuzzy pullover declared “the perfect holiday sweater” by an Anthro enthusiast.
11. Always Classic: Pull off that Audrey Hepburn look without the fuss by wearing this short-sleeve shrunken cardigan.
12. Peek-A-Boo: Designed to keep your neck warm and reveal some skin, this cutout turtleneck sweater in burgundy is a holiday hit.
13. Baby, It’s Cold Outside: Bundle up in this plush wrap sweater for evenings out or in, all while putting your best ‘fit forward.
14. V-Popular: Give off Hailey Bieber vibes in this oversized sweater teamed with cutoff denim shorts and cowboy boots.
15. Hey, Stud: Show off your cheeky side in this loose-knit revealing sweater with two front pockets for some added modesty.
16. Bets Value: Get the “trendy” cropped sweater which reviewers find to be a great value. One happy customer felt it was similar to Urban Outfitters — but much cheaper and equally satisfying.
17. Pattern Play: Feeling playful? Add some pattern into your life with this mock-neck pullover sweater that customers are saying is “extraordinarily soft” and “stretchy.”