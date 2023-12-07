Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We live for any time Alix Earle reveals any part of her makeup routine. The social media star’s popularity soared due to her candid honesty when it came to beauty, and we still make sure to check out any product she recommends.

The 22-year-old influencer recently demonstrated her 10-minute makeup routine in a video for Allure, and while there were some higher-end products in the mix, we were thrilled to see a fan-favorite lip balm make a major appearance!

After finishing her face and eyes, Earle lined her lips in the video. Then, instead of reaching for a lipstick or gloss, she picked up this Laneige balm in the Berry shade/flavor.

“When I’m going out during the day, I love this Laneige Lip Glowy Balm,” she said. “It’s like a lip mask. Honestly, I’ll use this even when I’m going out because it stays so well on your lips. It’s hydrating, and it just gives a little tint,” she explained while applying the product to her pout.

“It just makes it so glossy and good — and this will stay long,” she raved. “Like, some lip glosses, I feel like I talk so much, I’m eating, I don’t know, drinking, and they come off so fast. But this one, it stays.”

This under-$20 lip balm is the daytime counterpart of Laneige’s famous Lip Sleeping Mask, and it has over 18,000 Amazon reviews. It comes in numerous flavors (we love the Gummy Bear), and it has a hint of pigment for a natural yet shiny finish.

This balm also wins because of how hydrating it is. Shout-out to ingredients like shea and murumuru butter! It’s non-sticky too. Win-win!

