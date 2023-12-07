Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If we’re talking sunglasses, Meghan Markle’s name is almost always going to pop up. When the Duchess of Sussex wore a pair of Le Specs sunnies, they sold out over and over again. Now, shoppers are clambering to find a pair of Krewe shades she’s brought back into her rotation.

Markle has actually been wearing her black and gold Krewe Gravier sunglasses for at least five years, but shoppers have taken notice once again since she wore them to the 2023 Invictus Games (as pictured) and more recently on a walk out in Santa Barbara.

Unfortunately, this style of sunglasses is no longer available. While the brand has similar styles, they’ll all run you over $200, with some pairs reaching over $400. What to do? Well, we have just the pick for you!

Get the Lemon Grass Retro Round Horned Rim Sunglasses for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 7, 2023, but are subject to change.

Like Markle’s, these sunglasses are black with gold metal accents, featuring a defined brow and horned rims. Unlike hers, they’re in stock on Amazon Prime and cost under $15. They have such great reviews too. One shopper called them “similar to a more expensive brand, but cheaper without sacrificing quality.” Boom — exactly!

While these Lemon Grass shades stood out to Us due to their style and price, we also found other sunnies similar to Markle’s on our search. Check out the rest below!

Shop other similar sunglasses we love: