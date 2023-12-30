Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Although we’re still in the dead of winter, it’s a good time to start thinking about refreshing your closet essentials — seriously! Whether you tend to go from hoodies, pullovers, leggings, sneakers — or, in this case, joggers, now is the time to find some good deals on your tried and true classics! We found a relaxed-fit pair of joggers on sale at Amazon right now!
The Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Joggers are a no-brainer option that’ll help those with plenty on their plates stay comfy and streamlined! Further, they have a 92% polyester and 8% spandex material composition — meaning they are soft, stretchy and durable. Also, these joggers come in 15 color options — with a drawstring closure — and have sizes ranging from S to 3X.
Get the Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Jogger for $17 (was $24) at Amazon!
Don’t think too much when it comes to styling joggers. It should be easy to do — seriously! If you have a busy weekend coming up and need to put comfort first, throw these on with a pullover fleece and sneakers for a sporty outfit. Or wear them with a pair of Uggs for a casual take!
About these breezy, functional joggers, one Amazon reviewer said, “I trusted the great reviews and got five pairs. I work from home most days and wanted something comfy and warm that included pockets. I’ve had these a few weeks now and wear them every day. They fit perfectly- the waist is comfy, and they don’t squeeze my legs like leggings. I don’t tie the drawstring usually because my shirt covers it, and the elastic does fine holding them up. They are just right for warmth. I thought they would let the wind rush through, but they did not. I can be comfortable inside the house, but I don’t freeze when I go outside in the wind with them. Pockets are deep enough to hold my regular-sized phone. These are definitely a win!”
One Amazon reviewer chimed in, “These pants are WONDERFUL. I’ve had a few pairs for years and recently wanted to replace them after having my colors done (deep winter). I am 5’1, 123lbs with a 27inch waist. I also have endometriosis, which causes painful flare-ups. On days that are happening, these are the ONLY waistbands I can handle on my body. If anyone else is looking for post-lap or flare-up day wear, I highly recommend these. I size up to an XL for a super relaxed but flattering fit (GenZ, I see you! Thanks for making me stylish again). I am usually a 6/8 in bottoms, for reference. I would assume these would also work for my fibro sisters.”
If you want a casual pair of joggers, this pair from Leggings Depot may be perfect for you!
See it: Get the Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Jogger for $17 (was $24) at Amazon!
Not what you’re looking for? See more from Leggings Depot here, and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!