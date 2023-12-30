Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Although we’re still in the dead of winter, it’s a good time to start thinking about refreshing your closet essentials — seriously! Whether you tend to go from hoodies, pullovers, leggings, sneakers — or, in this case, joggers, now is the time to find some good deals on your tried and true classics! We found a relaxed-fit pair of joggers on sale at Amazon right now!

Related: 21 Spring Joggers You Can Wear From Bed to Brunch It’s hard to classify joggers. Are they loungewear? Do they fall into the same category as our sweats — or are they real pants we can dress up and wear to real outings? Opinions may differ from one person to the next, but there’s only one true answer. They’re all of the above! The best […]

The Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Joggers are a no-brainer option that’ll help those with plenty on their plates stay comfy and streamlined! Further, they have a 92% polyester and 8% spandex material composition — meaning they are soft, stretchy and durable. Also, these joggers come in 15 color options — with a drawstring closure — and have sizes ranging from S to 3X.

Get the Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Jogger for $17 (was $24) at Amazon!

Don’t think too much when it comes to styling joggers. It should be easy to do — seriously! If you have a busy weekend coming up and need to put comfort first, throw these on with a pullover fleece and sneakers for a sporty outfit. Or wear them with a pair of Uggs for a casual take!

About these breezy, functional joggers, one Amazon reviewer said, “I trusted the great reviews and got five pairs. I work from home most days and wanted something comfy and warm that included pockets. I’ve had these a few weeks now and wear them every day. They fit perfectly- the waist is comfy, and they don’t squeeze my legs like leggings. I don’t tie the drawstring usually because my shirt covers it, and the elastic does fine holding them up. They are just right for warmth. I thought they would let the wind rush through, but they did not. I can be comfortable inside the house, but I don’t freeze when I go outside in the wind with them. Pockets are deep enough to hold my regular-sized phone. These are definitely a win!”

One Amazon reviewer chimed in, “These pants are WONDERFUL. I’ve had a few pairs for years and recently wanted to replace them after having my colors done (deep winter). I am 5’1, 123lbs with a 27inch waist. I also have endometriosis, which causes painful flare-ups. On days that are happening, these are the ONLY waistbands I can handle on my body. If anyone else is looking for post-lap or flare-up day wear, I highly recommend these. I size up to an XL for a super relaxed but flattering fit (GenZ, I see you! Thanks for making me stylish again). I am usually a 6/8 in bottoms, for reference. I would assume these would also work for my fibro sisters.”

If you want a casual pair of joggers, this pair from Leggings Depot may be perfect for you!

See it: Get the Leggings Depot Women’s Relaxed-fit Jogger for $17 (was $24) at Amazon!

Not what you’re looking for? See more from Leggings Depot here, and don’t forget to shop Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!