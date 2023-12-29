Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

The only thing tougher than taking a 6 a.m. hot yoga class is taking a 6 a.m. hot yoga class in leggings that are itchy, sliding down, squeezing, bunching and constricting in all of the wrong places. After a few of these uncomfortable experiences, it’s natural to want to go buy the most expensive leggings you can find to ensure you never deal with these struggles again. We certainly know the feeling!

But luckily, there’s no reason to spend a significant portion of your paycheck on quality leggings when you can score the same quality — if not better quality — for less than a girls’ night out of dinner and drinks. These soft yoga pants are likely softer, stretchier and more comfortable than your most expensive pair. Read on for the scoop!

Get the Baleaf Freeleaf 27″ Leggings With Pockets for $36 at Amazon!

What makes these leggings so comfortable is the fabric — a thoughtful blend of nylon and adaptive lycra fiber, which gives them ultimate flexibility and an adaptable shape, ideal for yoga, lounging, grabbing a coffee or walking the dog. Plus, the material is extra lightweight and sweat-wicking for those days when you’re really pushing it in the gym. Hello, 2024 resolutions!

The adaptive fiber material is precisely what provides these stretchy leggings with the ability to adjust to your unique body shape. They are also customizable in length; the 27″ length can be cut to 25″ or 23″ using a pair of scissors as needed!

A high-waisted design with a silicone grip to prevent rolling provides tummy control (without constricting), resulting in the ideal fit to flatter your lower body. Two deep pockets on each side allow for storage of all of your essentials — think of it as one less bag to carry around! You’ll be able to fit your phone, keys, cards or even a small water bottle in the pockets.

Try wearing these leggings with a cute pair of white sneakers and a tank to yoga class, or with boots and a sweater for your day-to-day vibe. Quite frankly, the styling possibilities are endless! There are five colors to choose from, and if you’re anything like Us, you just might want them all. A cozy, soft, second-skin of a pant is a click away. Prepare to have a love-fest with your leggings once more thanks to these gems from Amazon!

