Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

You might mistakenly think that a succulent is only good for sitting still and looking pretty on your desk, nightstand or shelf — but look out. Your prickly friend has some secrets up its sleeve! Succulents are not only perfect for decoration, but for skincare as well. Who knew?

Related: Best Deals in Amazon's Winter Sale — Fashion, Tech, Kitchen, Beauty and More Amazon doesn’t want to let go of the holiday cheer quite yet. If you received Amazon gift cards for Christmas or still have a shopping itch that wasn’t satisfied, there’s no time like the present. The Amazon Winter Sale is live! 2024 is just around the corner, so stock up ahead of time to get […]

Cacti are rich in linoleic and oleic acids, both of which strengthen the skin barrier, soothe irritation, hydrate, reduce inflammation and smooth fine lines. Since cacti reside in the hot, dry desert, they require a powerful ability to retain moisture. It’s a matter of survival! This hydrating cream embraces cactus and prickly pear extracts to yield the benefits of omega-rich fatty acids — and the results are a dream!

Get the Make Beauty Succulent Skin Gel Cream Moisturizer for $28 at Revolve!

Now, allow Us to clarify. The succulent cream doesn’t just contain potent cactus and prickly pear extracts; It harnesses dozens of other vitamins, minerals, extracts, acids and antioxidants to yield a lightweight, ultra-moisturizing cream which firms, softens, refreshes and brightens without clogging pores. During this time of year, when skin is extra dry, around-the-clock hydration is all the more important!

Ingredients like niacinamide, sodium hyaluronate and aloe vera even out skin tone by smoothing blemishes and reducing the visibility of dark spots. And aside from the anti-aging, anti-inflammatory and aesthetic purposes, anyone who’s had a major sunburn before knows that aloe vera might be one of the most soothing, healing plants out there. Well, as luck would have it, that’s all a part of the package!

This cream is ideal for all skin types, even oily and combination skin. All Make Beauty products rely on sustainable botanical materials and leave out parabens, phthalates, petrolatum, animal products and other harmful chemicals which dehydrate skin and dull your complexion. Only the good stuff — that should be all of our mottos for 2024, right? While the moisturizer is new to Revolve, it has amassed tons of loyal fans across the internet, with Make Beauty’s site revealing a perfect five-star rating and slew of enthusiastic reviews. Simply put, it’s hard to know how a new addition to your regimen will impact your skin’s balance — but this seems like a tried-and-true hit across the board!

All it takes is one daily application on the face, neck and chest to see (and feel!) the results. So if you’re ready to glow like the desert sun, check out this succulent cream available at Revolve!

Get the Make Beauty Succulent Skin Gel Cream Moisturizer for $28 at Revolve!

Related: The $47 Dry Hair Remedy That Actually Works to Smooth, Soften and De-Frizz Maybe you can’t experience a luxury vacation in the tropical island of Tahiti for under $50, but that doesn’t mean your hair can’t! I’ve used all sorts of hair masks said to smooth, condition and repair… only to be disappointed, left trying to convince myself that my hair seems softer and sleeker when — in […]

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out the other moisturizers available at Revolve!