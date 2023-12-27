Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Maybe you can’t experience a luxury vacation in the tropical island of Tahiti for under $40, but that doesn’t mean your hair can’t! I’ve used all sorts of hair masks said to smooth, condition and repair… only to be disappointed, left trying to convince myself that my hair seems softer and sleeker when — in reality — it doesn’t.

This whole experience is even more unfortunate when I invest a ton of money (and hope) on a product which made promises, only to break them a few uses later. We’ve all been there!

Yes, these trials and errors are rough, but they make it even sweeter to discover a product that actually works — as if that isn’t exciting already! This äz restorative mask is the real deal, a heavenly product which actually restores hair (and hope) with intense hydration. Finally!

Get the äz Remedy Restorative Masque for $36 (originally $44) at Walmart!

This mask is designed for color-treated, heated and generally dry hair. My hair isn’t color-treated, but the ends are naturally dry; I also blow dry every other day, which definitely doesn’t help with the hydration issue. It’s made using an elixir which supports hair fiber alignment, intensely hydrating while replenishing protein, moisture and body. As a result, hair is smoother, softer and less frizzy.

Plus, with all the static at this time of year, hydration is even more important! I don’t know about you, but I hear the wild crackles of electricity every time I put on my coat. This blend of microemulsions tames static by restoring the hair’s natural ability to retain moisture. I’ve used it a few times so far and have already noticed major changes in my hair texture!

The mask is customizable based on the current state of your hair. For dry, colored or heat-damaged hair, simply apply it to wet hair — working from root to tip — and let it sit for 10 minutes before rinsing out. If you’re like me and want to make your shower extra efficient, try shaving your legs and exfoliating your skin while the mask sits!

If you have extremely parched hair, apply the formula to towel-dried hair and let it soak in for 20 minutes. You can apply every day, every other day or every other week depending on what your hair needs. Every two days is the sweet spot for my hair, but do what works for you! Intense hydration awaits.

