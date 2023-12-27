Your account
Zappos Winter Clearance Has Us Buying Adidas, Brooks And More Up to 60% Off

By
shoes
Getty Images

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Christmas is over, but that doesn’t mean shopping is done for the season! Zappos is giving the gift of a clearance sale on everyone’s favorite brands. We couldn’t be more excited! A fresh pair of kicks is the gift that keeps on giving, after all.

Through New Year’s Day, you can snag up to 60% off brands like Adidas, Brooks, Timberland, Sorel, Skechers, Columbia, Adidas Originals, Asics and Clarks. Seriously!

If you’re ready to sport a sleek new style in the new year, here some of our top picks from our favorite brands. We found running shoes, lounge shoes, boots and more!

Adidas

adidas
Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re looking for a new pair of running shoes stylish enough to wear at brunch with the girls, we may have found your perfect match. These cute and simple sneakers have a bouncy midsole for extra comfort while you hit the trail, crush it at the gym or play pickleball.

Timberland 

timberlands
Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: The classic, timeless design of Timberland boots in a deep burgundy hue has Us grabbing our wallets, especially because they’re on sale! Timberlands are a trendy way to treat your feet. An OrthoLite Impressions memory foam footbed keeps them cushioned, relaxed and ready to take you about your day.

Brooks

Zappos
Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: Brooks are notorious for their exceptional quality, but who knew quality could look so good? There are 21 different colors to choose from, ranging from sleek and understated, to bright and bold. These APMA-approved running shoes will give you an extra pep (or two) in your step for the new year ahead!

Sorel

Sorel
Zappos

Our Absolute Favorite: Chunky, warm, chic and a little fuzzy, these durable boots are a must-have for cold winters. The boot is waterproof, lined with faux fur, designed for wet traction and equipped with an EVA footbed. You’re going to want to wear these everywhere this season!

