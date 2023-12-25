Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s always a lot going on around the holidays. Whether running around to grab gifts or cooking up a storm for a dinner party, it seems that there’s never a dull moment. Even if you adore your family, hosting and attending parties, it’s natural to feel the pressure sometimes.

Self-care is important all year round, but especially during hectic, busy and occasionally overwhelming times like these. (And we’re not judging if you’re already looking forward to the post-holiday season — we get it!) As simple as it may seem, a long soak in the bath works wonders! But not all baths are created equal. Dr. Teal’s epsom salts are some of the most stress-relieving, relaxing bath substances available on the market. Seriously.

Get the Dr. Teal’s Relax and Relief Eucalyptus and Spearmint Foaming Bath for just $6 at Target!

If you haven’t heard of epsom salt, it’s a blend of (you guessed it) mineral salt and essential oils. In just 20 minutes, the salt eases aching and sore muscles, promotes sleep and helps recharge the mind. The Dr. Teal’s Relax and Relief Foaming Bath contains epsom salts but with the added benefit of bubbles. Who knows if bubbles have actual psychological benefits, but they make Us happy! A bubble bath is the symbol of stress relief.

This formula gently cleanses the skin so that you’re nourishing while you soak, a major plus of the foaming bath liquid versus the salt. Eucalyptus and spearmint essential oils in Dr.Teal’s have a wide variety of benefits on their own, but when combined, they loosen muscles tension, energize the skin, relax the mind and decongest the nose. You really achieve a full unwinding experience!

The foaming bath is almost too easy to incorporate into your routine — it almost seems silly not to. Simply pour a generous amount into the running water to rack up all the benefits of this soak. If you’re feeling extra stressed and want an ultra-relieving bath, combine the foaming bath liquid with a few scoops of actual epsom salt for an even more impactful experience!

Whether for yourself as a “surviving the holiday chaos” present or as a gift for the overworked person in your life, checking this out for the harsh winter months is a wise idea. And when a big 34 fluid oz container is under $6, that’s a no-brainer as far as we’re concerned!

See it: et the Dr. Teal’s Relax and Relief Eucalyptus and Spearmint Foaming Bath for just $6 at Target!

Not quite what you’re looking for? Check out the other Dr. Teal’s soaks, scrubs and salts at Target!