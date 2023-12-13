Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We’re not saying we love multitasking, but with beauty products, it’s a different story. If one product can accomplish multiple things at the same time, it’s a win-win (-win): you save time, money and space.

A board-certified oculofacial plastic surgeon developed Epi.logic with that logic in mind. And no, it’s nothing like those men’s five-in-one shower products (which don’t make much sense from a formula perspective). The brand uses meticulously researched ingredients to create skincare products that yield a radiant glow in fewer steps. In other words, you get the best bang for your buck.

One of the most popular products is a fortifying peptide cream. It is, quite literally, The Total Package. Four powerhouse ingredients come together to support the skin in this doctor-designed balm and cream hybrid. The anti-inflammatory blend delivers complete nutrition, all in one!

It uses a vegan collagen alongside peptides to give skin its youthful and supple appearance. To further firm the skin and smooth out lines is a potent antioxidant called bakuchiol, derived from vitamin A. It is a very powerful ingredient for anti-aging given its ability to protect against free radicals.

The high concentration of vitamin B3 in the formula helps to combat hyperpigmentation, giving skin an even tone. The icing on the cake is milk thistle, the ultimate moisturizing component. And even if your skin is sensitive, the cream is gentle — it shouldn’t clog your pores or irritate your skin.

Because it works well under makeup, The Total Package can be used morning or night. So whether you’re looking to moisturize, restore elasticity, firm, reduce fine lines or even out your skin tone, this one-and-done peptide cream is for you! It is a very easy addition to your routine and might even replace some of your current products.

