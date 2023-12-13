Your account
Blackpink’s Lisa Swears by This Dry Skin-Banishing Super Serum

Blackpink - Lisa
The “glass skin” trend can look absolutely flawless in so many popular K-pop groups’ bright, eye-catching videos. But even hugely successful pop stars sometimes end up dealing with dry, dull skin. It’s a reality for many of Us, and no matter how many #1 hits you have, sometimes you need a little help maintaining that look.

Blackpink’s in your area, and the group’s resident rapper Lisa shared the secret to her crystal-clear, donut glazed skin that always looks absolutely impeccable, whether she’s dressed in a beanie and cut-off tank top or a glitzy dress at an award ceremony. One of the products behind her glowing, iridescent skin? The dullness-fighting, luxurious Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum.

The “Pink Venom” singer took to Instagram to show off just a few of the products she keeps in her skincare rotation as well as a makeup bag with her name on it to keep them all in. Along with goodies from La Mer, La Prairie, and Omorovitza, one of the products Lisa showcased was her go-to Tata Harper serum, which is formulated to slough off dead skin cells for a fresh new look over time.

Kiss dry, dull skin that’s in dire need of a glow-up goodbye and get yours hands on Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum from Amazon!

If you’re ready to see what your skin can look like when it’s absolutely glowing, you should add Tata Harper Resurfacing Serum to your routine as well. It uses a combination of 7 AHAs and BHAs to cut through dead skin cells and give your face a healthy look. It also packs in antioxidants to fight the effects of free radicals on your skin that can essentially age you. Best of all, it’s 100% natural, free from fillers or synthetics, and nontoxic.

Lisa uses this serum in tandem with other products that amplify its glow-boosting powers. It’s not enough to banish dry and dull skin using exfoliants, but you have to continue nourishing skin afterward, too. If you try out the serum, make sure to combine it with a replenishing oil and moisturizer to lock all the nutrients in you’re packing it with afterward.

Yes, you too can have glass skin like Lisa and your favorite K-pop idols, but you’ve got to start with the basics first!

