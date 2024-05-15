Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
When it comes to beauty recommendations, we trust Daniella Karagach. As a Mirrorball-winning pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars, she knows which makeup must-haves will keep your glam under control when you’re under pressure. Sweating through a Samba routine? No sweat!
The Dainty jewelry founder exclusively shared her “fave” beauty products with Us Weekly. Dance the night away with these staples that get the DWTS seal of approval from Daniella!
Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
“This lip mask is the GOAT. It lasts me about a year, if not longer!”
Ilia Limitless Lash Clean Mascara
“My fave at the moment. It stays on all day without smudging.”
Kaja Moon Crystal Eyeshadow
“I’ve never been asked about a product so much! This liquid eyeshadow is a staple whenever I’m doing glam!”
Dyson Air Wrap
“I have all I need, from blowing out my hair to curling it all in one tool!”
Nudestix Cream Bronzer
“I LOVE this cream bronzer. It gives me a subtle glow without looking like I have makeup on. I use their blush too.”
NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer
“I love how creamy this concealer is. It goes on so smoothly under my eyes and covers any spots. Full coverage without feeling cakey.”
Face Reality Sulfur Spot Treatment
“This spot treatment is the only one I found to actually cure an acne spot and suppress it from getting bigger. I put it on and it dries the spot the next day.”
Dior Lip Addict Gloss
“Hands down my favorite lip gloss ever. I love the slight tint, and it stays on for hours.”
Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation
“A staple! This foundation is non-comedogenic, and I love how light it feels on my skin while giving me full coverage on camera!”
Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo
“Love how hydrated and buoyant my hair feels after!”
Joico Instant Shine & Repair Treatment
“This makes my hair ultra-soft! I use this treatment as a conditioner!”
Joico Daily Shine and Protect Spray
“This stuff is the GOAT when it comes to detangling and protecting my hair.”