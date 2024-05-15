Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to beauty recommendations, we trust Daniella Karagach. As a Mirrorball-winning pro dancer on Dancing With the Stars, she knows which makeup must-haves will keep your glam under control when you’re under pressure. Sweating through a Samba routine? No sweat!

The Dainty jewelry founder exclusively shared her “fave” beauty products with Us Weekly. Dance the night away with these staples that get the DWTS seal of approval from Daniella!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

“This lip mask is the GOAT. It lasts me about a year, if not longer!”

$24.00 See It!

Ilia Limitless Lash Clean Mascara

“My fave at the moment. It stays on all day without smudging.”

$28.00 See It!

Kaja Moon Crystal Eyeshadow

“I’ve never been asked about a product so much! This liquid eyeshadow is a staple whenever I’m doing glam!”

$19.00 See It!

Dyson Air Wrap

“I have all I need, from blowing out my hair to curling it all in one tool!”

Nudestix Cream Bronzer

“I LOVE this cream bronzer. It gives me a subtle glow without looking like I have makeup on. I use their blush too.”

$35.00 See It!

NARS Radiant Creamy Concealer

“I love how creamy this concealer is. It goes on so smoothly under my eyes and covers any spots. Full coverage without feeling cakey.”

$32.00 See It!

Face Reality Sulfur Spot Treatment

“This spot treatment is the only one I found to actually cure an acne spot and suppress it from getting bigger. I put it on and it dries the spot the next day.”

Was $45 You Save 9% On Sale: $41 See It!

Dior Lip Addict Gloss

“Hands down my favorite lip gloss ever. I love the slight tint, and it stays on for hours.”

$40.00 See It!

Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation

“A staple! This foundation is non-comedogenic, and I love how light it feels on my skin while giving me full coverage on camera!”

$69.00 See It!

Pureology Hydrate Moisturizing Shampoo

“Love how hydrated and buoyant my hair feels after!”

Was $37 You Save 19% On Sale: $30 See It!

Joico Instant Shine & Repair Treatment

“This makes my hair ultra-soft! I use this treatment as a conditioner!”

$27.00 See It!

Joico Daily Shine and Protect Spray

“This stuff is the GOAT when it comes to detangling and protecting my hair.”

$27.00 See It!

Wet Brush Brush Pro Flex Dry "I've tried many brushes, and this one doesn't yank my hair and gets all the tangles out super quick!" Was $10 You Save 10% On Sale: $9 See It!