Nourish Your Skin Overnight With the Best Night Serums of 2023

highest-rated night serums
Want to wake up with refreshed, rejuvenated skin? It’s important to give your skin the care it needs while it repairs itself at night. That’s why we’ve curated a list of the most effective night serums of 2023. These serums can help smoothen out wrinkles, replenish moisture, and nourish your skin for a healthier look. 

We’ve carefully selected each serum on this list so you don’t have to spend hours researching the best products on the market. In particular, our team researched products that contain safe ingredients, are dermatologically tested, and have a great track record. So, without wasting any more time, let’s get straight into it.

Detailing the Top Night Serum of 2023

Elizabeth Arden Night Serum – Best Overall

night serum review
Introducing the Elizabeth Arden Retinol Night Serum — the ultimate solution for smoothing out lines and wrinkles on your face and neck. This innovative product utilizes retinol to boost collagen production and restores elasticity and skin tone. Plus, it comes in biodegradable, single-dose capsules made with 100% vegetable and mineral-based materials. These natural ingredients not only make this serum more effective but also a more sustainable option.

Using this night serum is easy, simply apply it at night after cleansing and before moisturizing. These capsules are available in three different pack sizes and can be paired with other products, like advanced ceramide for nourishment or hyaluronic acid for plumping. Because it’s natural and highly effective for skin nourishment, this product bags the best overall serum award on our list. 

Pros
  • Three pack sizes to choose from
  • Contains no harmful chemicals
  • Helps boost collagen production
Cons
  • May feel slightly oily or slick

GLITCH Night Serum – Best Value

night serum review
The GLITCH Facial Moisturizer Night Serum is an innovative, one-step solution that combines the benefits of a serum and a moisturizer, bringing you the best of both worlds. Formulated with key ingredients like niacinamide, vitamin A, and pink rock rose, it provides long-term hydration and reduces redness.

Not only is it effective, but it is also certified by Leaping Bunny and The Vegan Society for being free of parabens, dyes, fragrances, phthalates, alcohol, and silicone. Additionally, it contains no animal products or byproducts, making it ideal for sensitive skin. To use it, simply apply two to three pumps to clean the skin every evening in circular upwards motions until absorbed.

The velvety formula penetrates deeply and imparts a soft feeling to the skin while effectively delivering many beneficial ingredients. What’s more, its recyclable packaging is also great for the environment. So, if you’re looking for a skincare solution that provides hydration, is eco-friendly, and also provides value for money, this is a great choice.

Pros
  • Suitable for sensitive skin
  • Made with all-natural ingredients
  • Eco-friendly serum for a great value
Cons
  • Some dislike its feeling on the skin

Neutrogena Night Serum – Best Moisturizer

night serum review
The Neutrogena Hydro Boost Night Serum is the perfect solution for anyone looking to give their skin a revitalizing boost overnight. This concentrated, multi-restorative serum is packed with purified hyaluronic acid and supercharged antioxidants to provide three times the hydration of other moisturizers. It melts into the skin on application, hydrating deep beneath the surface and leaving you with smooth and supple skin by morning.

This night serum is suitable for all skin types, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, oil-free, and alcohol-free. Simply apply the serum generously to your face and neck before bedtime as part of your daily skincare routine; with consistent use, you’ll notice your skin becoming significantly softer and more supple in just a few days.

Pros
  • Moisturizes skin without feeling oily or heavy 
  • Softens and hydrates dry, sensitive skin 
  • Seamlessly melts into the skin
Cons
  • Fragrance is too strong for some

L’Oreal Paris Night Serum – Most Gentle

night serum review
The L’Oreal Paris Retinol Night Serum is the ultimate skincare solution, with 0.3% pure retinol as its main ingredient. The formula also includes hyaluronic acid and glycerin for a soothing effect, and it’s free of artificial fragrances, silicone, and parabens. As a result, this moisturizer helps maintain the firmness and brightness of your skin for a more radiant appearance.

What sets this serum apart is that, unlike some serums which can lose their potency over time when exposed to air and light, this serum stays stable for optimal efficacy. When using it, it’s best to introduce the serum into your skincare routine gradually to allow your skin to adjust — and don’t forget to use sunscreen in the morning after application! 

Pros
  • Stimulates production of new blood vessels
  • Leaves no residue and absorbs quickly 
  • High-potency retinol at a reasonable price
Cons
  • Continuous usage required to maintain benefits

Bliss Night Serum – Best Texture

night serum review
The Bliss Acid Night Serum is a great solution for rejuvenating your skin while you sleep. This powerful serum is packed with natural AHAs, glycolic acid, and polyhydroxy acid to gently exfoliate and moisturize for a smooth and hydrated complexion. It also features a blend of four fruit acids to gently remove dead skin cells and improve the skin’s ability to retain moisture. Squalane, a plant-derived moisturizer, is included as well to balance and prevent moisture loss. Additionally, this product is vegan-friendly and should be stored in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Try it out and experience the difference in your skin!
Pros
  • Clears acne and slightly blurs large pores
  • Much cheaper than some comparable products 
  • Provides moisture and a sheer glow 
Cons
  • Less effective than prescription-strength treatments

Buying Guide: Night Serums

If waking up with beautiful skin sounds amazing to you, it’s time you start using night serum. That said, choosing the right night serum for yourself is not an easy task since there are so many factors to consider. But fret not, we’ve already done the legwork for you and put together this buyer’s guide for choosing the ideal night serum for your skin.

Quality of Ingredients

When searching for a night serum, look for products with natural and organic ingredients. These serums should provide vital nutrients and minerals to give your skin the nourishment it needs. Read through the ingredients list and avoid products with synthetic fragrances, parabens, and sulfates or ingredients that may irritate your skin or worsen existing skin concerns 

Skin Type Compatibility

Not all night serums are suitable for all skin types, so it is important to select a product based on your individual needs. If you have dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, look for a serum with hydrating and calming properties such as aloe vera or colloidal oatmeal extract. For oily skin types, opt for serums with salicylic acid or tea tree oil, as they help to control sebum production and reduce breakouts. 

Scent

The scent of a night serum can be a good way to make sure you enjoy using it every day. Many serums have a pleasant scent, which adds to the overall pleasure of applying them before going to bed at night. Look for scents such as lavender, chamomile, or other natural essential oils that are soothing and help you relax before bedtime. 

Packaging Design

Night serums often come in various packaging designs, ranging from glass bottles to airless pumps. When selecting your product, think about how easy it is to use and carry around if necessary. Also, consider how much product is contained in each bottle — some may have greater value if they last longer and require less frequent replenishing over time. 

Additionally, keep in mind that airless pump bottles can be more hygienic than glass bottles as they prevent contamination from outside sources such as fingers or contaminants in the air. 

Reviews and Ratings 

It can be helpful to read reviews and ratings of different night serums before making a purchase. Reviews can provide insight into the product’s performance and user satisfaction, giving you an idea of what kind of results to expect from each brand. Reading reviews can also help identify any potential allergies or sensitivities you may have with particular ingredients in a product before trying it out on your skin. 

Allergen Information

When shopping for a night serum, take note of any allergen information mentioned on the label or the product listing. This will ensure that any allergies you may have are taken into account and the serum won’t cause adverse reactions upon use. 

Natural vs. Synthetic Ingredients

When looking at different night serums, pay attention to what type of ingredients are used in each product — natural or synthetic. 

Natural ingredients are generally safer for use on the skin and more beneficial since they contain fewer potentially irritating chemicals than synthetic products. On the other hand, synthetic ingredients can also provide powerful anti-aging benefits, but long-term usage may lead to irritation and other negative side effects over time. 

Vegan/Cruelty-free

When selecting an animal-friendly option for your perfect night serum, make sure that it is clearly labeled as vegan or cruelty-free on the packaging or product listing. Many brands are now dedicated to providing animal-friendly options, which include no testing done on animals throughout their production process without compromising on quality or effectiveness.

People Also Asked

Q: What are the active ingredients in night serums?

A: Night serums typically contain active ingredients such as retinol, hyaluronic acid, glycolic acid, and antioxidants. These ingredients work together to hydrate, exfoliate, and improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles while you sleep. Keep in mind that specific active ingredients in a night serum may vary depending on the brand and the intended results.

Q: Is night serum suitable for sensitive skin?

A: Sensitive skin may be more prone to irritation or allergic reactions to certain ingredients, so it’s important to check the label and choose a night serum specifically formulated for sensitive skin or to consult a dermatologist before use.

Q: How often should I apply night serum to achieve the best results?

A: Night serums should be applied every night as part of a daily skincare routine, so it is recommended to use them consistently to achieve the best results. That said, those with sensitive skin should consult a dermatologist before use. Additionally, they may want to start with a lower concentration of active ingredients or use it every other night before building up to daily use.

Q: Do night serums have any known side effects?

A: Night serums can cause mild side effects such as dryness, redness, and irritation for some people with sensitive skin. This is why it’s important to do a patch test of the product before using it all over the face. It’s also crucial to follow the instructions on the product label and to use sunscreen during the day if the serum contains AHA or retinol.

Q: Can I use night serums during the day as well?

A: Night serums are generally recommended for use at night as they are formulated to target specific skin imperfections while you sleep. Using them during the day may not provide optimal results, and it’s advisable to follow the instructions on the product packaging for the best results.

Q: How long does it take to see the results of using night serums?

A: It can take several weeks to months for seeing results from using a night serum, as the skin’s natural cell turnover takes time. The type of night serum and the individual’s skin type can also impact how quickly results are seen.

