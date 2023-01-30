Nourish Your Skin Overnight With the Best Night Serums of 2023

We’ve carefully selected each serum on this list so you don’t have to spend hours researching the best products on the market. In particular, our team researched products that contain safe ingredients, are dermatologically tested, and have a great track record. So, without wasting any more time, let’s get straight into it.
Detailing the Top Night Serum of 2023
Elizabeth Arden Night Serum – Best Overall
Using this night serum is easy, simply apply it at night after cleansing and before moisturizing. These capsules are available in three different pack sizes and can be paired with other products, like advanced ceramide for nourishment or hyaluronic acid for plumping. Because it’s natural and highly effective for skin nourishment, this product bags the best overall serum award on our list.
- Three pack sizes to choose from
- Contains no harmful chemicals
- Helps boost collagen production
- May feel slightly oily or slick
GLITCH Night Serum – Best Value
Not only is it effective, but it is also certified by Leaping Bunny and The Vegan Society for being free of parabens, dyes, fragrances, phthalates, alcohol, and silicone. Additionally, it contains no animal products or byproducts, making it ideal for sensitive skin. To use it, simply apply two to three pumps to clean the skin every evening in circular upwards motions until absorbed.
The velvety formula penetrates deeply and imparts a soft feeling to the skin while effectively delivering many beneficial ingredients. What’s more, its recyclable packaging is also great for the environment. So, if you’re looking for a skincare solution that provides hydration, is eco-friendly, and also provides value for money, this is a great choice.
- Suitable for sensitive skin
- Made with all-natural ingredients
- Eco-friendly serum for a great value
- Some dislike its feeling on the skin
Neutrogena Night Serum – Best Moisturizer
This night serum is suitable for all skin types, non-greasy, non-comedogenic, oil-free, and alcohol-free. Simply apply the serum generously to your face and neck before bedtime as part of your daily skincare routine; with consistent use, you’ll notice your skin becoming significantly softer and more supple in just a few days.
- Moisturizes skin without feeling oily or heavy
- Softens and hydrates dry, sensitive skin
- Seamlessly melts into the skin
- Fragrance is too strong for some
L’Oreal Paris Night Serum – Most Gentle
What sets this serum apart is that, unlike some serums which can lose their potency over time when exposed to air and light, this serum stays stable for optimal efficacy. When using it, it’s best to introduce the serum into your skincare routine gradually to allow your skin to adjust — and don’t forget to use sunscreen in the morning after application!
- Stimulates production of new blood vessels
- Leaves no residue and absorbs quickly
- High-potency retinol at a reasonable price
- Continuous usage required to maintain benefits
Bliss Night Serum – Best Texture
- Clears acne and slightly blurs large pores
- Much cheaper than some comparable products
- Provides moisture and a sheer glow
- Less effective than prescription-strength treatments
Buying Guide: Night Serums
Quality of Ingredients
When searching for a night serum, look for products with natural and organic ingredients. These serums should provide vital nutrients and minerals to give your skin the nourishment it needs. Read through the ingredients list and avoid products with synthetic fragrances, parabens, and sulfates or ingredients that may irritate your skin or worsen existing skin concerns
Skin Type Compatibility
Not all night serums are suitable for all skin types, so it is important to select a product based on your individual needs. If you have dry, sensitive, or acne-prone skin, look for a serum with hydrating and calming properties such as aloe vera or colloidal oatmeal extract. For oily skin types, opt for serums with salicylic acid or tea tree oil, as they help to control sebum production and reduce breakouts.
Scent
The scent of a night serum can be a good way to make sure you enjoy using it every day. Many serums have a pleasant scent, which adds to the overall pleasure of applying them before going to bed at night. Look for scents such as lavender, chamomile, or other natural essential oils that are soothing and help you relax before bedtime.
Packaging Design
Night serums often come in various packaging designs, ranging from glass bottles to airless pumps. When selecting your product, think about how easy it is to use and carry around if necessary. Also, consider how much product is contained in each bottle — some may have greater value if they last longer and require less frequent replenishing over time.
Additionally, keep in mind that airless pump bottles can be more hygienic than glass bottles as they prevent contamination from outside sources such as fingers or contaminants in the air.
Reviews and Ratings
It can be helpful to read reviews and ratings of different night serums before making a purchase. Reviews can provide insight into the product’s performance and user satisfaction, giving you an idea of what kind of results to expect from each brand. Reading reviews can also help identify any potential allergies or sensitivities you may have with particular ingredients in a product before trying it out on your skin.
Allergen Information
When shopping for a night serum, take note of any allergen information mentioned on the label or the product listing. This will ensure that any allergies you may have are taken into account and the serum won’t cause adverse reactions upon use.
Natural vs. Synthetic Ingredients
When looking at different night serums, pay attention to what type of ingredients are used in each product — natural or synthetic.
Natural ingredients are generally safer for use on the skin and more beneficial since they contain fewer potentially irritating chemicals than synthetic products. On the other hand, synthetic ingredients can also provide powerful anti-aging benefits, but long-term usage may lead to irritation and other negative side effects over time.
Vegan/Cruelty-free
When selecting an animal-friendly option for your perfect night serum, make sure that it is clearly labeled as vegan or cruelty-free on the packaging or product listing. Many brands are now dedicated to providing animal-friendly options, which include no testing done on animals throughout their production process without compromising on quality or effectiveness.
For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on YouTube!