The holidays are just about over, but there’s still one huge celebration right around the corner: New Year’s Day! Of course, New Year’s Eve is the night that everyone ends up getting crazy. If you’re headed to the city to have a great night out, you’re going to want to be prepared, especially if you have to carry a lot of things with you. Be primed and ready with one of the most useful kinds of bags on the market. No, not a Louis Vuitton Neverfull bag. We’re talking mini backpacks.

A mini backpack is your savior when it comes to helping you carry important things around, without the frustration of having to rely on flimsy purse straps or running out of room. They can fit water bottles, tablets, snacks, and whatever else you need. We’ve found 17 of the best mini backpacks you can trust to get you through any New Year’s Eve celebration, whether you’re watching the ball drop in New York City or on TV at another friend’s house. Check them out below!

17 Mini Backpacks To Carry You Through Your New Year’s Celebration

1. The Classic: This Fjallraven Kanken mini backpack comes in a variety of colors and is super rugged no mater what you carry outfits — was $80, now just $54!

2. Water-Resistant: This waterproof mini backpack is from the same coat brand that’ll keep you nice and dry (and warm): Carhartt! — just $35!

3. Transformer: Turn this adjustable mini backpack into a sling bag and wear it multiple ways — just $20!

4. Nice and Rugged: The North Face keeps you cozy in the winter, but its double-zip mini backpack is great for any situation too — just $45!

5. Quilted Comfort: This rugged Wrangler backpack has plenty of space, and comes in bright, eye-popping colors — just $40!

6. Cool Corduroy: This soft corduroy mini backpack comes in a rainbow of colors, and it doubles as a comfy pillow — just $26!

7. Change Things Up: You can use this convertible leather mini daypack to switch between purse and backpack as necessary — just $24!

8. Double Zipper: This mini Herschel backpack has a double zip closure at the top and a front zip pocket for important stuff — just $42!

9. Sporty Spice: Rock the three stripes with this Adidas Santiago Mini Backpack in multiple colors — was $35, now just $28!

10. Durable Dickies: Dickies makes more than just pants, and this mini backpack/shoulder bag is just as durable as those — just $20!

11. Secure and Clear: This clear PVC mini backpack is perfect for your next concert, like the next stop on the Eras Tour — just $10!

12. It Goes With Everything: Get a chic leather mini backpack that goes with just about anything — just $30!

13. Bow Tie: Get this adorable leather backpack with an added bow and accessorize with cute outfits — just $24!

14. One Strap or Two: This mini backpack and shoulder bag has long, adjustable straps that zip together to create one strap — just $23!

15. Blanket-Like Comfort: Sling this soft and comfortable microfiber mini backpack from Vera Bradley over your shoulder — was $100, now just $70!

16. Pretty Lilac: This adorable Kipling backpack is good for a change with its soft lilac color— just $70!

17. Purrrfect Accessory: This cat-centric mini backpack adds a dash of fun to any outfit — just $25!

