Top 3 Travel Purses With Anti-Theft Protection Included

If you want to travel smart, you may want to invest in a bag with anti-theft protection for extra security. At the moment, you can find a purse offering RFID protection — which is especially important for credit cards and personal IDs. These items have electromagnetic signals, and your information can reportedly be picked up using specific technology — but when a bag is enhanced with a particular type of blocking material, your personal data is safe and sound!

If this is of interest, we found a few bag options to pick up for your next vacation — or to use on an everyday basis! Whether you’re in the market for a larger bag or a smaller one, each of the purses below will all make sure that you remain fully protected.

This Compact Crossbody

When you don’t have to carry around a bevy of items or only need the essentials for a busy day, this is the ideal bag to wear! It’s not bulky at all, and there even are card slots on the interior that act as a built-in wallet. With the RFID-blocking technology embedded in the bag, you don’t have to worry about anyone swiping your information.

See it!

Get the Baggallini Securtex Anti-Theft Activity Crossbody Bag for prices starting at $57 at Amazon!

This Stylish Crossbody

This larger purse is more of a tote bag, providing plenty of room to stow everything you may need. We would reserve it for a flight or train ride, but it’s also fantastic for everyday use! We love that you can rock it as both a crossbody and shoulder bag, and appreciate the top flap’s handy design. Most importantly, it includes the RFID protection to help you feel secure.

See it!

Get the Sherpani Vale Anti Theft Crossbody Purse for prices starting at $69 at Amazon!

This Convertible Backpack

Backpacks are the superior bags for travel, and they’re even better when they boast RFID blocking technology — just like this one! It’s also convertible, so you can use it as shoulder bag or crossbody. Meanwhile, there are different sections within the main compartment to keep all of your belongings neatly in place.

See it!

Get the Travelon Anti-Theft Classic Small Convertible Backpack (originally $75) on sale for $50 at Amazon!

