Summer may be coming to an end, but it’s not too late to plan for your next getaway! Fall is a great time to travel, as prices tend to drop from the peak vacation season. Whether you’re gearing up for a college homecoming, an autumn wedding weekend or a cross-country trip from NYC to LA, we’ve rounded up seven large travel totes that will take you to your destination in style.

And if you happen to be a chronic over-packer, then these bags will help you stay organized with convenient compartments and handy handles. While these carry-ons serve as chic accessories, they’re also large enough to fit everything you need for an excursion. Fashionable and functional? Win-win. Shop our favorite travel bags below!

This Travel Duffel Bag

This durable duffel is one of my greatest Amazon purchases of all time. I’ve gotten so many compliments on this sleek black bag, which features multiple compartments and pockets for storage and organization. Having just returned from a magical trip to Maine, I can confirm that this tote serves as a carry-on for travel, beach bag for fun in the sun and gym bag for fitness!

Get the BAGSMART Travel Duffle Bag for just $35 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Celeb-Approved Weekender Bag

Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz love this “beautiful” weekender bag. According to Schwartz, “This bag should be, like, $150. It’s amazing. Sturdy, it’s robust.” We couldn’t agree more!

Get the Travel Duffel Bag Overnight Weekender for just $23 (originally $27) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Floral Duffel Bag

Flower power! This extra-large duffel bag is ideal for a weekend trip, with enough room to store all of your belongings — there’s even a separate shoe compartment! Stand out from the crowd with your choice of eight ebullient patterns.

Get the Jadyn 22″ Women’s Large Duffel/Weekender Bag with Shoe Pocket for just $43 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Canvas Travel Bag

There’s something effortlessly chic about a canvas bag paired with leather detailing. This oversized overnight bag features premium materials at an affordable price point.

Get the Bolosta Large Canvas Overnight Bag for just $36 (originally $45) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Quilted Duffel Bag

We’re simply smitten with this quilted duffel bag, available in both rose gold and black. And this travel tote is surprisingly spacious! One reviewer reported, “This bag surprised me with how much I was able to carry in it. I had to Marie Kondo a lot of clothing items but I was able to fit 6 outfits and 3 pairs of shoes in this bag along with my makeup bag and toiletries.”

Get the BAGSMART Travel Sport Duffle Bag Carry–On for just $27 (originally $42) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Polka Dot Duffel Bag

Connect the dots! This polka dot duffel bag will add some fun flair to your travel style. Another perk? “This bag has space, pockets, and sturdiness!” one shopper gushed. “I love it!!!! I packed make-up, toiletries, clothes, shoes, and snacks! Also, because it was lightweight empty, it was an easy carry once filled with all my necessities.”

Get the Rockland Duffel Bag for just $16 (originally $30) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Weekender Bag With USB Charging Port

At first glance, we were positive this was a designer bag. But somehow, it’s a luxe lookalike that won’t break the bank! With a USB interface for charging on the go, this large duffel contains multiple pockets for storing all of your essentials.

Get the Etronik Weekender Overnight Bag USB Charging Port for just $42 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

Bonus: This Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Pillow talk! Going on a camping trip soon? This portable pillow is the perfect size for travel, made with memory foam for extra comfort. One shopper declared, “I’ve enjoyed some of the best sleep of my life using this pillow while adding very little weight to my backpack or suitcase.”

Get the Wise Owl Outfitters Camping Pillow for just $23 (originally $25) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2022, but are subject to change.

