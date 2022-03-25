Vacation Mode! The 9 Best Pieces of Luggage for Traveling in Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Who’s ready for a trip? We know we are! Before we can board the plane to paradise though, we first need to pack! That means having stylish, secure and durable luggage to accompany us on vacation and keep our belongings safe and organized.

Whether you need a carry-on, a large roller suitcase or even a duffel bag for a weekend getaway, we’ve picked out nine of our favorite pieces of luggage from around the internet for you. We’re covering all types of budgets too, so make sure to scroll down and check out every pick!

This 3-Piece Set

Traveling with friends or family — or just have a lot of stuff to bring? Grab this matching hardshell set! Carry the small one onto the plane with you and check the bigger ones. They’ll be easy to find once you reach the carousel at your destination. This set is available in nine colors!

Get the SHOWKOO Luggage Set (originally $180) for just $161 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Lavender Beauty

Away is synonymous with stylish travel. This celebrity-loved brand has fans including Kristin Cavallari, Emily Ratajkowski, Emma Roberts, Margot Robbie and so many more, and has even collaborated with stars like Serena Williams. This lightweight suitcase has 360° spinner wheels, an interior compression system and even a water-resistant laundry bag!

Get The Medium for $345 at Away!

This Luxury Find

If you’re a frequent traveler, why not upgrade your luggage? Just one look at this suitcase and you can tell it’s elevated. It’s made in Italy and has features like leather belt straps, a durable aluminum shell and an interior divider pocket. You’ll start booking more trips just so you can keep using this suitcase!

Get the FPM Bank Collection Spinner 55 for $1,650 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Affordable Carry-On

You don’t have to spend over $1,000 — or even over $100 — to grab a suitcase of quality. This carry-on is just $64, and on Amazon Prime, and has all of the bells and whistles you’re looking for, including a three-in-one cup holder, a USB port, a phone holder and double spinner wheels!

Get the Wrangler Smart Luggage 20-Inch Carry-On for just $64 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Weekend Duffel

Going for an overnight or weekend getaway? This chic yet tough duffel will be the best thing to accompany you. Our favorite part is Herschel’s signature shoe compartment on the side so you don’t have to pack your footwear in the same spot as all of your clothing!

Get the Herschel Supply Co. Large Duffle Bag for $90 at Nordstrom!

This Rolling Laptop Bag

Need something protective yet small and easy to maneuver? This laptop bag is great for storing breakable valuables rather than sticking them into your tote bag. It has a padded laptop bag and even RFID pockets to protect your information from digital theft. The telescopic handles and wheels make this so much easier to carry around than something like a briefcase!

Get the KROSER Rolling Laptop Bag (originally $100) for just $82 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Soft Carry-On

Prefer the flexibility and feel of a softer shell? This water-repellent suitcase is a great choice. You can even match it by wearing your favorite The North Face fleece on the flight. Airplanes can be quite chilly!

Get The North Face 22″ Rolling Thunder Carry-On for $270 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Cosmetics Case

Packing up your skincare and makeup for a trip can be…well, a mess. Liquid restrictions on planes can make things even more complicated. Stay organized with this partitioned travel case, and travel worry-free knowing that it’s waterproof so any spills won’t get over all of your clothing!

Get the Chomeiu Travel Makeup Case (originally $18) for just $15 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 25, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Extra-Roomy Suitcase

Every little bit of room matters in a suitcase when you’re traveling. If you plan on filling it up to the brim, check out the Flex version of Away’s largest suitcase, able to expand to offer up an additional 1.75 inches of space. It’s also a great pick for if you’re packing light but planning on buying plenty of souvenirs!

Get The Large Flex for $425 at Away!

Looking for more vacation essentials? Check out more picks below:

