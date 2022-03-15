Trendy Travel Totes! The 9 Best Weekender Bags for a Warm-Weather Getaway

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring Break 2022! We fully support self-care in the form of a vacation, even just for a few days. Whether or not you’re in school, you deserve to treat yourself to a mid-March getaway.

When it comes to travel, packing is always our least favorite part. We never have enough room to fit all of our belongings into a carry-on, so we end up wasting time and money by checking a large bag. If only we owned a compact travel tote, especially when we’re going on a quick trip!

Problem solved. We rounded up the nine best weekender bags that are large enough for storage yet small enough for underseat space. Travel in style with these trendy totes!

This Travel Duffel Bag

I own this travel duffel, and I have to say that it is a game-changer. This bag has more than enough room for all of my belongings on a flight, and it even comes with a side sleeve to easily connect to rolling luggage. Other fun features include a yoga mat buckle and removable shoulder strap.

Get the BAGSMART Travel Duffel Bag for $40 (originally $46) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Weekender Travel Tote

Designed and created by Shay Mitchell, this BÉIS Weekender tote is iconic. The Pretty Little Liars alum told Forbes, “As I got older, I found more and more that there were no options of chic-looking, highly functional AND affordable items in the travel category. This was the white space opportunity that I wanted to carve out with BÉIS.” Show up to the airport in style with this bestselling bag, made from water-resistant canvas.

Get the BÉIS Weekender Travel Tote for $98 at Nordstrom!

This Soft Travel Tote Bag

Searching for a top-rated travel tote that is equal parts fashionable and functional? Look no further! According to one reviewer, “This bag is perfect! It’s lightweight, sleek, and I love the softness yet durability of the material. Lots of pockets for staying organized, and an easy and smooth zip top closure.”

Get The (Re)Sourced Tote Bag for $98 ($78 for Insiders) at Madewell!

This Weekender Bag With Shoe Compartment

Available in multiple color combos, this stylish weekender bag contains 7 pockets and compartments — including a shoe pouch! One shopper said, “It is a perfect bag [for] traveling and it can sit on top of carry-on luggage perfectly. It is a very sturdy, durable bag, very roomy inside. What I love the most about this bag is the extra layer on the bottom.” Plus, it’s currently on sale for $30 off!

Get the MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag for $50 (originally $80) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Colorful Duffel Bag

Color Us impressed with these vibrant duffels that work as a gym bag or travel tote. There are over 10,000 five-star reviews for this bag. One customer commented, “Along with being practical, the bag is really cute and I have received a lot of compliments.”

Get the HYC00 Travel Duffel Bag for $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Laptop Tote Bag With Charger

Need a sleek business bag for a work trip that will fit your laptop? Sophisticated and spacious, this waterproof leather tote is equipped with a convenient USB charging port. It also comes with a matching satchel purse!

Get the MATEIN Laptop Tote Bag for $43 (originally $50) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Underseat Carry-on Bag

Beloved by pilots and flight attendants, Travelpro is known for their high industry standards. So, we know that this underseat carry-on bag is TSA-approved. This lightweight travel tote is durable and compact, complete with a front flap, roomy interior and built-in pockets.

Get the Travelpro Maxlite 5 Lightweight Underseat Carry-on Travel Tote Bag for $85 (originally $90) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Foldable Carry-On Duffel Bag

The least expensive travel tote on our list, this foldable bag is actually the top bestseller in travel duffel bags! There are 26 fun colors and patterns to choose from. “Perfect for Frontier and Spirit Airlines!” one savvy shopper shared. “It’s the best way to save money on these airlines! Would totally recommend!” According to reviews, this bag counts as a free personal item on select airlines.

Get the Narwey for Spirit Airlines Foldable Travel Duffel Bag Tote Carry-on for $12 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Expandable Travel Bag

For a high-end style, try this classic travel tote with leather trim from Longchamp. With the help of a zip inset, this water-resistant nylon bag expands and contracts. Compact and chic!

Get the Longchamp Le Pliage 21-Inch Expandable Travel Bag for $255 at Nordstrom!

This Quilted Sport Duffel Bag

Pretty in pink! We love the look of this quilted duffel bag, containing one main compartment and nine pockets. Take this sporty travel tote from the gym to the airport!

Get the BAGSMART Travel Sport Duffel Bag for $31 (originally $40) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 15, 2022, but are subject to change.

