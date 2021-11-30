Kyle Richards Recommends This ‘Perfect Little’ Purse — Only $19

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

With style, sometimes less is more. That mantra applies to prints, patterns and purses. We don’t want to limit our bag collection — but in terms of size, bigger isn’t always better. And in terms of price, we always prefer a great deal! This season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, handbags were on full display. When Kyle Richards first laid eyes on Crystal Kung Minkoff’s $95,000 Hermès Birkin bag, she said, “All I can see is this bag.” Well now, the Halloween Kills star has an enviable purse of her own — for a fraction of the cost!

On a recent Amazon Live, Richards shared some of her “favorite items” for the holiday season. “I don’t know if you guys remember — there was a scene with Dorit and me, I think it was three seasons ago. Remember when we talked about this little purse?” she asked, holding up a nude mini handbag. “I had never seen something that small before. Now I see it all the time, and now everyone says it’s like art. So, it’s just like a look. Obviously, you put your credit cards, lip gloss, driver’s license, stuff like that. It also comes with a strap to make it a little crossbody, and it’s a really good price, so this is really cute. And this is a good color. It kind of just goes with everything. And the crossbody makes it cute. So now Dorit can be like, ‘Haha! You’re having to eat your words,’” Richards laughed.

Get the CATMICOO Mini Purse for Women for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

“So cute though, right? It is really adorable. This is the crossbody, which makes it better. If you’re going through the airport or something, you just want to have your I.D. — like I fly with my Chapstick and my I.D. — this is the perfect little thing, too,” Richards said. Score this RHOBH–approved purse, only $19 from Amazon!

The CATMICOO Mini Purse for Women is a trendy fashion purse with embossed crocodile faux leather. This mini bag features one main compartment, a flap cover and a top handle. And, as Richards said, you can rock this purse as a handbag or a crossbody, as it comes with a detachable shoulder strap. It also comes in 13 different colors — many pink and orange shades, as well as basic black and white. This purse makes the perfect gift for the holidays.

One shopper described this purse as “adorable, affordable and durable.” We couldn’t have said it better ourselves! “I love it. It’s a staple in my wardrobe,” she added. “It’s perfect for the trendy tiny purse aesthetic.” Another customer gushed, “This little purse is so cute!! It’s tiny but it fits your money, ID and credit cards. Great quality! I definitely recommend.”

As the saying goes, big things come in small packages. And for only $19, this mini bag is a major steal!

