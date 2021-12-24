This Comfy Sweatsuit Will Be Your New Travel Uniform

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While most people are dreaming of a white Christmas, we’re over here daydreaming of a tropical getaway. Instead of freezing in the snow, we just want to have some fun in the sun! Winter just began, but we’re already counting down the days until spring is here. Whether you’re jet-setting away on vacation or just moving from one room to the next at home, you need an easy loungewear look to take you to your final destination.

Introducing your new travel uniform! This sweat set from Amazon is equal parts comfortable and stylish. The zip-up hoodie is an everyday essential, and the jogger pants are a cozy closet staple. Mix and match the top and bottom for unlimited outfit options or stick with the set for the ultimate power suit (sweatsuits over business suits any day).

Get the Fixmatti Women’s Tracksuit Zip Up Hoodie Sweatsuit Jogger Set with Pockets for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Fixmatti Women’s Tracksuit Zip Up Hoodie Sweatsuit Jogger Set with Pockets is an instantly polished ensemble. We’re all about a monochromatic moment! The zip-up hooded sweatshirt is complete with drawstrings and side pockets. And the elastic waist sweatpants feature ribbed cuffs, side pockets and a handy back pocket for extra storage. Since the soft fabric is breathable, you can wear the hoodie or joggers any time of year. This matching sweatsuit comes in nine stunning shades — black, beige, aquamarine, grey, sky blue, navy blue, pink, burgundy and white.

Get the Fixmatti Women’s Tracksuit Zip Up Hoodie Sweatsuit Jogger Set with Pockets for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Shoppers are smitten with this soft sweat set. According to a Top 1000 Reviewer, “This sweatsuit is way more than I [could] have dreamed of! It very soft. It’s veryyyy warm. This washed great! Fits Terrific. I have not one bad thing to say.” What a glowing review! Another Top 1000 Reviewer said, “Cute on and comfy. Made and wash well too. Perfect for cool days. Would recommend.” This matching set is a hit!

Need an effortless ensemble that is casual yet put-together? Try this coordinated sweatsuit. Throw on a tank top and pair of sneakers, and you’re good to go. In colder weather, sub out sneakers for Ugg boots and add a coat on top. This is the perfect look for travel or leisure! It’s an elevated airport OOTD or a cute choice for a movie night in. Snag this set from Amazon for all your loungewear needs!

See It! Get the Fixmatti Women’s Tracksuit Zip Up Hoodie Sweatsuit Jogger Set with Pockets for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 22, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Fixmatti here and explore more sweatsuits here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!