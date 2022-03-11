Spring Break Ready! This Two-Piece Set Is Perfect for Travel or Leisure

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring break is a state of mind! Whether you’re still in school and actually get two weeks off or just want to pretend you’re on vacation, mid-March is yours for the taking. Our personal motto is: dress for the weather you want, not the weather you have. And with warmer weather on the horizon, we just found the perfect two-piece set for a beach day, spring stroll or pool party.

This relaxed set is totally on trend this season. Fashionistas everywhere have been rocking coordinated outfits lately, especially loose-fitting looks. It’s giving off-duty model. We could absolutely see Kendall Jenner or Hailey Bieber rocking a similar set. It’s the secret to effortless spring street style! Light enough to work as a cover-up yet substantial enough to serve as a suitable ensemble, this shorts set is a must-have for spring and summer. Available at Amazon now starting at just $30!

Get the SAFRISIOR Women’s 2–Piece Long Sleeve Shirt and Loose High Waisted Mini Shorts Set starting at just $30 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2022, but are subject to change.

The SAFRISIOR Women’s 2-Piece Long Sleeve Shirt and Loose High Waisted Mini Shorts Set features an oversized button-down top and high-waisted shorts. These matching sets are the epitome of casual-chic! You’ll look so put together without seeming like you’re trying too hard.

And there are plenty of styles to choose from — long sleeve, short sleeve, solid and stripes. We’re particularly drawn to the colorful two-toned striped combos, but the solid sets are super versatile. You could even mix and match with different sets or other pieces from your wardrobe! The options are endless.

“It has a menswear fit and the material is like pajamas,” one reviewer reported. (Pajamas as streetwear? That’s our dream!) “It just looks so cute on,” the customer added. “I get a lot of compliments on this. Perfect for brunch or casual events. Day time. Grocery run. Coffee and walk with friends. This with crisp white sneakers is amazing. With brown sunglasses and brown stiletto sandals it is the perfect aperitivo to club outfit. You will get a lot of compliments on this, very versatile and easy to wear.” This shopper just solved any styling questions for Us!

Another customer claimed, “It’s not tight on the thighs at all and I love the top fitting a bit oversized gives me more room and comfort. Highly recommend.” Take this two-piece set from brunch to the beach and back again. It’s an easy outfit you will grab over and over all season long. Easy-breezy! Up to you whether you want to add a tank or crop underneath the shirt. Then all you need are a pair of shoes and a purse, and you’re good to go! And maybe some jewelry too — spring bling!

