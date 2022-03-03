Obsessed! This Matching Set Is a Closet Essential for 2022

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Matchy-matchy! It’s a term that used to have a somewhat negative connotation, but matching sets are actually all the rage these days. They’re ruling “top trends” lists and we see them everywhere, whether we’re online shopping or hitting up the mall IRL. The fashion world embracing co-ord sets has been so fun — and it makes getting dressed even easier too when your outfit is already pre-coordinated!

We just found what might be our favorite matching set yet, and it’s on Amazon — and on Prime! It keeps getting better and better. We could easily see this release becoming a bestseller. It’s that undeniably cute. Let’s talk details and why this two-piece set belongs in your cart!

Get the Dellytop Blazer and Mini Skirt Two-Piece Suit Set for just $48 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This is a matching blazer and skirt set. It’s a suit set, technically, but this isn’t something you’re necessarily going to see in a business formal office setting. When it comes to work and play, this set is definitely more about the play. The blazer is cropped with an open front, featuring notched lapels and two decorative buttons at the side of the hem, while skirt is a fitted mini skirt with a side slit!

This set is actually quite comfortable too because of the integrated spandex, keeping the waistband stretchy and the overall feel more relaxed than you might typically expect from a suit set!

This matching set comes in eight colors, which means it doesn’t stop after black, navy and khaki. It comes in some cool pops too, including wine red, light pink, baby blue, olive green and bright white. We first fell in love with the pink, but when we saw them all, it was so hard to pick a favorite!

All this suit set needs underneath is any kind of tee or tank, or even a button-up if you do want it to be a little more businessy. Wear it with heels or loafers, or go full casual with chunky sneakers — so cute! Don’t forget, you can always mix and match with other pieces too!

