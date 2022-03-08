11 Zara-Style Spring Dresses From Walmart — Starting at Just $12

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Spring is the ultimate season for flowy dresses. Once the sun starts shining and the wind begins blowing, all we want to do is frolic in a flower field or people-watch at a picnic. These days, it’s hard to scroll through Instagram or TikTok without seeing a Zara haul — the popular retailer sells some of the cutest clothes on the market. But lines can often be out the door and prices aren’t always affordable, so we tracked down similar styles from Zara that won’t break the bank. These 11 spring frocks are flirty, fashionable and oh-so-fun. Swing into spring in these darling dresses.

This Gingham Long Sleeve Dress

Giddy for gingham! We’re absolutely smitten with this linen-blend dress, featuring a gathered bodice, flowing skirt and billowing sleeves. According to one reviewer, “The soft material is so comfortable and I love the extra fabric and elastic at the shoulders so you can play around if you want it up on the shoulders or pull them down to be a lil’ extra sassy. Overall I LOVE this dress!”

Get The Get Women’s Long Sleeve Square Neck Mini Dress for just $36 at Walmart!

This Eyelet Midi Dress

We’re setting our eyes on this eyelet midi dress! Made from 100% cotton, this feminine frock is perfect for warmer weather. “I like how light the fabric is,” one shopper said. “It looks great for my curves and is a very comfortable fit. I like the overall design.”

Get The Get Women’s Eyelet Ruffle Midi Dress with Short Sleeves for just $40 at Walmart!

This Floral Smocked Midi Dress

Florals for spring? Groundbreaking. But this pretty puff sleeve dress really is dreamy — and it’s currently on sale for 50% off! Take this midi from shopping with friends to a spring soirée.

Get the Allegra K Women’s Square Neck Puff Sleeves Casual Midi Smocked Floral Dress for just $34 (originally $68) at Walmart!

This Puff Sleeve Midi Dress

This shift midi dress incorporates so many trendy styles for spring — a bright pop of color, puff sleeves, tiered levels and a tie waist. “This is a very pretty spring dress,” one shopper said. “It is a light dress that would be great for a hot day.” Prepare to wear this dress all season long.

Get The Get Women’s Short Sleeve Midi Dress with Puff Shoulders for just $32 at Walmart!

This Ruffle Smocked Dress

Currently crushing on this pretty piece! With a smocked bodice, tiered ruffle skirt and loose long sleeves, this mini dress is a spring stunner. “This dress will not disappoint!” one customer declared. “I am so impressed and absolutely love the fit, color and sleeves.”

Get the Madden NYC Women’s Triple Ruffle Smocked Peasant Dress for just $20 at Walmart!

This Tie-Waist Striped Dress

Earn your spring stripes with this tie-waist striped dress. You can wear this versatile mini everywhere — from the office to brunch to the beach. As one shopper shared, “This dress can be dressed up with heels or worn casual with scandals. I love it!”

Get the Women’s Round Neck Short Sleeve Waist Striped Dress for just $17 (originally $50) at Walmart!

This Strappy Mini Dress

We can’t resist a strappy sundress, especially when it’s only $12! One reviewer reported, “The material is light, which makes it the perfect dress for summer. It’s not too short either.” Hello, new favorite frock!

Get the Avamo Strappy Cami Dress starting at just $12 at Walmart!

This Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress

In spring and summer, we basically live in comfy maxi dresses. This flattering find comes with a side slit and pockets! Be still our heart. “The material was higher quality than I expected!” gushed one shopper. “Fits perfectly!”

Get the Spencer Women’s V-Neck Casual Short Sleeve Maxi Dress with Pockets for just $21 at Walmart!

This V-Neck Tunic Dress

This top-rated tunic dress is a year-round closet staple! Add some heels for date night, or opt for sneakers or sandals for a casual-chic daytime look. One customer called this dress the “perfect summer outfit” that “can be casual or dressy. I love it! Well made and great fit!”

Get the Dokotoo Women’s V-Neck Long Sleeve Knee Length Ruffle Tunic Dress for just $27 (originally $30) at Walmart!

This Button-Down Spaghetti Strap Midi Dress

This button-down midi dress is cute as a button! Available in multiple different patterns, this sundress is ideal for a picnic or spring stroll with sandals or sneakers. “Love this dress!” a satisfied shopper proclaimed. “It fits perfectly, looks awesome, and is super comfy!”

Get the Sixtyshades Women’s Spaghetti Strap Tie-Front Button-Down Midi Dress with Pockets for just $17 (originally $20) at Walmart!

This Puff Sleeve Tiered Dress

“Looking for an easy, cute dress?” one reviewer asked. “Perfect length for us taller girls. Simple, comfortable shape for casual look.” Featuring puff sleeves and a tiered silhouette, this midi dress is an effortlessly cool everyday essential. Wear this wardrobe winner from work to happy hour.

Get the HUBERY Women Crew Neck Short Puff Sleeve Ruffled Keyhole Back Midi Dress for just $25 (originally $48) at Walmart!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!