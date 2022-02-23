Walmart Has the Quintessential Spring Dress to Wear This Year

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Have you started shopping for your new spring wardrobe yet? It might feel a bit early, but what’s the harm in getting excited for warmer weather by adding some new pieces to your closet? Plus, you can use the process of ushering in new clothes as a motivator to get spring cleaning done. That means more room for fresh pieces, people!

When the temps finally heat up, we plan on wearing dresses, dresses and nothing but dresses — specifically shorter styles that are bright and feminine. As much as we adore our sweater dress standbys that take Us through winter, the thought of rocking lightweight frocks is an instant mood-booster. This dress we found at Walmart is likely going to be one of the first garments we throw on come spring — and we’re about to tell you exactly how we plan on styling it.

Get the ZXZY Floral V Neck Tie Waist Ruffle Dress (originally $42) on sale for just $21 at Walmart!

This dress is a quintessential spring staple that will extend far beyond the current trends. It has ruffle details, a mini length that’s not too short and a flouncy feel that’s made for twirling! The material has a dainty floral design that’s not overpowering, but certainly nails the springtime aesthetic. It’s a vibe that we’ve seen before, but dresses like this are always excellent options to have on hand.

As far as how we would style it, the options are endless. Of course, it’s necessary to accessorize for the weather you’re dealing with, which can be unpredictable in the spring. If it’s chillier outside, team it with a moto jacket — and when it’s balmy, try a denim jacket or a light sweater. Here’s the thing: It will look effortlessly chic with everything from sneakers to ankle booties, so you’re setting yourself up for success. You can even dust off your high heels if you want to dress it up more!

The fit of the dress is equally noteworthy, as it offers up a cut that looks flattering on tons of different body types. It’s loose and flowy throughout, but there’s also an adjustable tie at the waist that helps to create a gorgeous silhouette. Who wouldn’t feel fabulous in this dress? Bring on spring!

