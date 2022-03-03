11 Figure-Flattering Spring Dresses — Starting at Just $25

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Looking to add some new spring dresses to your closet? We know we are! We’ve been shopping non-stop trying to find the finest frocks out there — and with figure-flattering fits!

Ready to check out what we’ve found? Because we’re so ready to show you! Scroll down to shop 11 of the best spring dresses we’ve found this year!

This Ethereal Mini Dress

This dress totally looks like something we’d see a fashion influencer wear — and that would cost a few hundred bucks. We love the cinched-waist design and we certainly love the actual price!

Get the EXLURA Lantern Sleeve Tie Back Vintage Mini Dress (originally $58) for just $38 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Twist-Front Midi Dress

We seriously can’t get enough of the silhouette of this dress. The twist design is unbelievably flattering, but the dress itself looks so relaxed and comfy!

Get the Floerns Short-Sleeve V-Neck Twist Front Split Midi Dress for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Soft Nap Dress

Ready to hop on the gorgeous nap dress trend? This one is made of super soft, stretchy modal and has pretty flutter straps!

Get the Moonlight Dress for just $69 at Nordstrom!

This Cutout Fit and Flare Dress

This dress is bright and fun with a little bit of a retro vibe. The peek-a-boo cutouts are perfectly placed on the waist!

Get the Wild Fable Long-Sleeve Cutout Fit and Flare Dress for just $25 at Target!

This Flowy Maxi Dress

Simple and sweet — but still a stunner! This luxe jersey maxi dress is such an easy grab-and-go piece!

Get the Amazon Essentials Short-Sleeve Maxi Dress for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Asymmetrical Midi Dress

This “curve-skimming” dress is so pretty with its asymmetrical, midriff-baring design. It can totally be worn out dancing or for a fancy dinner!

Get the Socialite Cap Sleeve Cutout Dress for just $89 at Nordstrom!

This Puff Sleeve Empire Waist Dress

Puffs, ruffles, an empire waist — this sophisticated dress nails all of the coolest modern trends!

Get the Lark & Ro Florence Puff Half-Sleeve Empire Waist Fit and Flare Dress for just $46 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Gingham Smocked Dress

We’re head over heels for gingham lately, especially on dresses like this. We love how the beautiful sleeves can be worn on or off the shoulders!

Get the Suanret Off-Shoulder Smocked Puff Sleeve Plaid Casual Long Dress (originally $40) for just $27 at Walmart!

This Chiffon Midi Dress

This frayed stripe midi dress is so elegant — and it gets even prettier when you see the open tie back. It even has pockets!

Get the En Saison Frayed-Stripe Chiffon Midi Dress (originally $124) for just $62 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Denim Shirt Dress

This 100% cotton dress is a fashionista’s dream, especially with details like the ruffled waist and acid wash design. We’re also just suckers for long sleeves paired with short skirts!

Get the Who What Wear Long Sleeve Button-Down Denim Dress for just $40 at Target!

This Color-Block Midi Dress

The striped top, solid skirt and tie waist on this dress are the perfect trio. It comes in so many different colors too!

Get the MEROKEETY Striped Tie Waist Casual Swing Midi Dress for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!