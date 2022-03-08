This Is the Boho-Chic Spring Dress You’ve Been Waiting For

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We know everyone’s been talking about their excitement for spring and summer weather lately, but are you feeling it too? Are you immersed in those thoughts of sunshine, or are you still kind of stuck in winter mode? Yeah, we’re looking forward to warmer, longer days and outdoor hangouts, but we’re just not in Spring Mode yet.

So, what’s it going to take? In our opinion, a new dress can do the trick! It needs to evoke that happy feeling within you and make you want to twirl and frolic and dance. Not every dress is going to do that for every person out there — but we think this dress from Amazon is going to be the one to make it happen for most!

Get the Qearal Boho Floral Printed Mini Dress (originally $27) for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2022, but are subject to change.

Switching over to warm weather can often feel like losing the ability to create a stylish outfit. You lose the layers, you lose the fashionable accents. But with a dress like this, your boho-chic style is safe and sound, even as the temperature starts to rise. It has an all-over floral print, magnified by the adorable ruffle hem, plus a shift silhouette with some comfy flow. This dress isn’t going to cling or taper!

This mini dress has a scoop neckline, a low back and skinny over-the-shoulder straps you can adjust to the best length for you. It’s very lightweight, and you may not realize it from the photos, but it actually has side pockets, making it chef’s kiss levels of perfection to Us!

This dress comes in over 20 colors, featuring plenty of different floral designs, along with some solids if you’re looking for something more minimal. This is totally the type of dress you can buy in multiple types of colors and styles to wear throughout spring and into summer. It would actually be so cute in fall too with a cardigan, a pair of tights and some booties!

For now, we plan to wear this dress with sandals or sneakers — or flats or heels! It really looks good with any type of shoe and can be dressed up or down depending on how you style it. So, why not get started? Grab it while it’s on sale!

