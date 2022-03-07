5 Flattering Workout Sets You Need for Spring — All Under $36 From Amazon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s time to put the fit in fitness by elevating your activewear collection. Now that the weather is finally getting warm enough for outdoor activities, we want to exercise in style. But let’s be real, we rock sporty sets even when we’re not working out — emphasis on the leisure in athleisure.

Two-piece sets are everywhere these days. Style icons like Hailey Bieber and Kendall Jenner regularly rock athletic sets, either on their way to a sweat sesh or just out and about. These flattering ‘fits are effortlessly cool and subtly sultry — love a little crop top moment, combined with the tummy control of high-waisted bottoms. You can add an oversized button-down, sweatshirt or blazer to accessorize the ensemble, along with your favorite sneakers.

We found five top-rated sets from Amazon that get you the look without breaking the bank. Stay on trend this spring with these fashion-forward workout sets — all under $36!

This Seamless Workout Set

Thanks to a recommendation from fashion and fitness influencer Morgan Willett, I discovered this amazing activewear set from Amazon. Best $29 I ever spent! The seamless material sucks you in without feeling suffocating, and the fit is super flattering. There are even removable pads in the top for extra support. Trust Us — this contouring set is a winner.

Get the Fatty Tiger Ribbed Workout Sets for Women for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Long-Sleeve Workout Set

As we slowly transition out of winter weather, this long sleeve workout set is the perfect pick. The notch neckline gives the top a flirty touch. “From the comfy fabric to the style, I love everything about this outfit,” declared one customer. “It holds you in all the right places and it’s super cute and sexy. Overall 5/5 love love love it!!”

Get the Hwnovdy Seamless Workout Sets for Women for just $33 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Bestselling Workout Set

This is the no. 1 bestseller in women’s workout top and bottom sets. Made from a spandex blend, this stretchy set is thick and moisture-wicking. One shopper gushed, “I think this is my favorite workout set ever. I have a bunch of others from lululemon, Athleta and Aerie and find that they still don’t hold a candle to this one. Not only does it fit perfectly, is super soft, and comfortable, but it also does not ride up like other biker shorts I have during squats.”

Get the FAFOFA Workout Sets for Women for just $31 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This One-Shoulder Workout Set

Give the cold shoulder in this stylish set. The one-shoulder silhouette looks nearly identical to the celeb-favorite Set Active brand but for a fraction of the cost. “I absolutely LOVE this set,” one reviewer reported. “I’ve been looking for a one-shoulder (AFFORDABLE) workout set for so long and I am so happy I came across this one!!”

Get the Sportneer Workout Sets for Women 2-Piece for just $35 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

This Short-Sleeve Workout Set

If you’re looking for a workout set with bike shorts but don’t love the sleeveless look, try this style instead! This set is stretchy, soft and squat-proof. One shopper exclaimed, “I am in LOVE with this set! The quality is amazing, they’re super comfortable and overall exceeded my expectations. 10/10 recommend.”

Get the HYZ Women’s Workout 2 Piece Outfits for just $23 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 7, 2022, but are subject to change.

