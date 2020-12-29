7 Bestselling Activewear Sets From Amazon to Win Workout Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A new year is upon Us, and we’re marking the occasion by fully committing to our fitness goals. Sure, we make the same resolution every December — but something feels different this time around. 2020 was a rollercoaster, and we’re determined to enter 2021 with more control.

The first order of business? Making sure we have proper attire on hand! That means new two-piece sets that will guarantee our fresh starts are as fashion-forward as possible. Check out seven bestselling (and affordable!) picks below. Let’s get physical!

This Yoga Set

Namaste in style! This poly-blend yoga set offers flattering tummy control, and shoppers say to size up for the perfect fit.

Get the WodoWei Women’s Workout Set for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Instagram-Worthy Set

Four-way stretch technology ensures that this set is as comfy as can be. You’ll feel at ease no matter what activity you’re doing!

Get the Jetjoy Women’s 2-Piece Outfit for prices starting at $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Leopard-Print Look

Make a statement when you hit the gym in this leopard-print set, also available in a slew of other shades.

Get the Aleumdr Women’s Yoga 2-Piece Set for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Long-Sleeve Set

Compression tights and long-sleeve crop tops are made for keeping up the momentum on chilly mornings.

Get the MANON ROSA 2-Piece Set for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Snake-Print Set

Whether you’re hopping on the Peloton or firing up the Melissa Wood Health app for a morning flow, it’s easy to see why this trendy set is a hit with Amazon reviewers.

Get the YEOREO Yoga Outfit for prices starting at $27, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Trusty Tracksuit

A casual sweatsuit that can take you from pilates to your coffee run with ease is the vibe to channel in early 2021.

Get the Aibrou 2-Piece Tracksuit for prices starting at $34, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

These Statement-Making Sweats

These sweats nail the retro aesthetic and come in some eye-catching colorways. Sign Us up!

Get the lexiart Stretchy 2-Piece Outfit for prices starting at $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 31, 2020, but are subject to change.

