17 Flattering Gym Outfits for the Ultimate Workout Selfies

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Remember a time before selfies? It’s truly hard to imagine! These days, it’s common to document, well, practically everything — and one of the most popular times to snap a quick flick in the mirror is while hitting the gym.

Even if you’re not an aspiring influencer and merely use Instagram to keep in touch with your crew, it’s always fun to show off your hard work and progress. Maybe you’re even documenting your fitness journey to inspire others! The key to social media success? The right outfit, of course! A flattering gym ensemble will elevate your shot to the next level, and matching sets are all the rage right now. With that in mind, we picked out 17 amazing options that will surely have friends and fam sending heart eyes by the dozen. Check them out below!

17 Flattering Workout Sets for the Best Gym Selfies

1. This casual two-piece set from TOB wasn’t made for intense workouts, but it’s excellent for yoga, pilates or to wear while running errands!

2. Leopard print lovers are going to obsess over this high-quality workout set from Happy Sailed, which comes with a bra top and biker shorts!

3. Shoppers say that the full-length leggings that come in this OLCHEE set have that “buttery” soft feeling they lust after!

4. The high-waisted leggings and longline bra top from this Ecrocoo set have amazing cutouts at the hem that can make your waist look tiny!

5. This workout set from MixMatchy is simple, but it comes in some of the most fun tie-dye prints we’ve seen to date!

6. If you’re not into fancy workout sets, this tank and biker short combo from TAKIYA is a solid choice.

7. We adore the snakeskin print on this YEOREO workout set, and you can score it in so many different colors!

8. This JNINTH sports bra and biker short combo is another great option to pick up for a sleek workout look.

9. This workout set from OQQ allows you to choose if you want to pair the sports bra with biker shorts or full-length leggings!

10. Shoppers are obsessed with how stretchy and comfortable the leggings in this two-piece Jetjoy set are.

11. If you’re in need of a full workout set, this one from JULY’S SONG comes with five different pieces that you can mix and match!

12. This seamless set from Toplook has a design that accentuates your curves beautifully!

13. Shoppers say they want to buy this biker short set from Toplook in all of the colors under the sun!

14. If you prefer full-length leggings over biker shorts, Toplook also has that available for you!

15. Reviewers say they were “shocked” once they experienced the amazing quality of this affordable set from Aleumdr!

16. This set from OYS comes with a short-sleeve crop top and high-waisted biker shorts, and we love the ribbed detail of the material!

17. This two-piece set from Jetjoy is also ribbed, and has stitching details that make your body look incredible!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!