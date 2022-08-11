Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Safe travels! Summer is sadly coming to an end, but we’ve still got an entire month left for some fun in the sun. It’s not too late for a last-minute trip! After everything we’ve been through the past two years, we all deserve a vacation. But the best part about travel is that you can enjoy a spontaneous getaway any time of year — flights in the fall, ski trips in the winter and sojourns in the spring. Whether you’re getting ready for an end-of-summer vacay or planning a trip for the future, we’ve got you covered.

Now that many of Us finally feel safe enough to venture outside again, there’s been a global travel boom. According to the Los Angeles Times, 63% of Americans were planning on traveling this summer — that explains why airports and train stations have been more crowded than previous years.

If we had a magic wand, we would bypass the transportation and go straight to the destination. But since Tesla has yet to invent a time machine, we’re stuck prepping for a long journey ahead. Might as well travel in style! Get ready for take-off with 11 must-haves for any gal on the go.

How We Picked the Best Travel Gifts for Women

Over the course of the pandemic, I’ve perfected my own travel routine while flying cross-country to visit my family on the east coast. Through weekend trips and extended stays, I’ve curated a collection of travel necessities that have helped alleviate stress along the way. All of these essentials will elevate your travel experience with efficiency, organization and comfort. Trust me — I own many of these products myself, and the rest come highly recommended by reviewers.

When deciding which items to add to the list, I wanted to make sure to include staples that will come in handy in tight quarters. As a chronic over-packer, these gifts have been game-changers, allowing me to utilize space and stay organized. And as always, I sought to select products that were both functional and stylish.

Whether you're getting ready for an end-of-summer vacation or planning a fun trip for the future, we've got you covered. These travel essentials will set you up for success on whatever adventures come your way, from a weekend girls' trip to a two-week honeymoon overseas.

1. Bagsmart Weekender Travel Duffle Bag

It’s in the bag! Perfect as a carry-on or a weekender tote, this sleek duffle bag has everything you could possibly need for a getaway or a trip to the gym. There are countless compartments and pockets to securely store your stuff. The lightweight fabric is easy to clean — I once dropped my black bag in a puddle on a New York City sidewalk, and the dirt came right off. Many of my friends have asked me where I bought this versatile bag, and no one can believe I got it from Amazon!

Pros:

Organized with compartments and pockets

On sale/affordable

Durable

Cons:

None!

Available at: Amazon

2. Pure Memory Foam Travel Neck Pillow

Protect your neck with this 100% pure memory foam travel pillow. Let’s be real — falling asleep while sitting upright on a plane is not ideal. Get some rest on a red-eye with this ultra-comfy neck pillow, which comes with an eye mask and ear plugs for the ultimate beauty sleep experience. One of the 24,000 reviews on Amazon called this product the “perfect little pillow!”

Pros:

Made with memory foam

Super comfortable

Neck support

On sale

Cons:

None!

Available at: Amazon

3. Evian Facial Spray 1.7 Oz. Travel Duo

Ever since the pandemic started, I’ve made a conscious effort not to touch my face while traveling. I used to apply lotion mid-flight to keep my skin moisturized, but now that option is out the window. Instead, I just spray my face with this refreshing Evian mist to keep my complexion hydrated in the air (or keep my nerves calm during turbulence). This weightless formula also doubles as makeup setting spray!

Pros:

Refreshing mist

Makeup setting spray

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: Amazon

4. Traveler’s Choice Pagosa Indestructible Hardshell Expandable Spinner Carry-On Luggage

Pretty in pink! In a sea of black suitcases, stand out from the crowd with this colorful carry-on. The pop of pink will be easy to identify at baggage claim. Currently on sale for only $60, this hardshell expandable suitcase gives luxury luggage a run for its money. With four rolling wheels and multiple interior compartments, this top-rated carry-on has earned its rave reviews. As one shopper said, “Not only is it cute but it’s super functional, lightweight and sturdy.”

Pros:

Affordable/on sale

Colorful

Cons:

Some shoppers say the charging port doesn’t work

Available at: Amazon

5. Veken 6 Set Packing Cubes

Keep your belongings organized with this set of six packing cubes! The top bestseller in travel packing organizers on Amazon, these travel accessories will help streamline your packing process. Crafted with waterproof fabric, these durable cubes help keep your clothes dry and wrinkle-free. Don’t dig through your suitcase to find what you need — invest in this space saver instead!

Pros:

Bestselling

Great for organizing

Cons:

According to one Hall of Fame Top Reviewer, “None”

Available at: Amazon

6. Crew Oversized Cashmere Wrap

It’s a truth universally acknowledged that airplanes are always freezing. Even when we think we’ll be fine in our sweats, we always end up shivering on a long flight. Stay warm with this cashmere wrap from J.Crew! This travel essential works as a cozy blanket or a chic scarf on a chilly night. Available in 16 gorgeous colors, this wrap is currently on sale for a limited time!

Pros:

Doubles as a blanket

Cozy

On sale

Cons:

Pricey

Available at: J.Crew

7. Benevolence LA Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer

Keep your jewelry from tangling while traveling with this plush velvet travel box! Perfect for organizing your necklaces, bracelets and earrings on the go, this lovely gift also comes with a built-in compact mirror. “It looks pretty luxe but I can’t believe the price I bought it for,” one reviewer reported. “I use this one for travel and it’s perfect.” Plus, each purchase benefits the Walter Mission, an organization that builds clean water supply systems around the world.

Pros:

Affordable but looks luxe

Portable and compact for travel

Cons:

Velvet isn’t the highest quality

Available at: Amazon

8. Relavel Travel Makeup Cosmetic Case Organizer

Before I bought this compact cosmetic case, I always had to sort through my makeup to find exactly what I was looking for. Not anymore! This beauty bag is a lifesaver. No wonder it’s the bestseller in cosmetic bags on Amazon! There’s a section for all of your makeup must-haves — even slots for brushes and a zippered pocket for safekeeping. With multiple colors and patterns to choose from, this case is every beauty lover’s dream.

Pros:

Multiple compartments

Portable for travel

Cons:

A little heavy

Available at: Amazon

9. Cadence Weekender Capsules

Every time we pack for a trip, we’re always faced with the dilemma of storing our toiletries for travel. Most of our skincare staples cross the 3-ounce liquid limit on airplanes, and we’re also worried that our premium products will spill in transit. Thanks to Cadence, now you can hold your personal care essentials in this buildable system of six leakproof capsules. Problem solved!

Pros:

Leakproof and airtight

Travel-friendly

Cons:

Some shoppers said the capsules are smaller than expected

Available at: Cadence

10. Lolë Jamie Belt Bag

In the past few months, I have become obsessed with belt bags. And this sleek style from Lolë is my new favorite find! Featuring a sporty-chic design, this colorful fanny pack can be worn around your waist or over the shoulder. On my last trip, I brought this accessory with me to the airport so I could have easy access to all of my essentials — wallet, phone, headphones, etc. I also love to tote this lightweight belt bag while sightseeing or walking around the neighborhood.

Pros:

Fun colors

Sleek and stylish

Two compartments

Cons:

Some colors are already sold out

Available at: Lolë

11. EnergyCell Pilot 4GS Portable Charger

Story of my life: I’m in a new city, and my cell runs out of battery. How am I supposed to document my adventures when my phone has died? Enter: this rose gold portable charger! Whether you’re at the airport with no outlets in sight or off on an outdoor adventure, this fast-charging power bank will bring your phone back to life.

Pros:

Perfect for travel

Pretty colors

Long-lasting battery life

Cons:

A little heavy

Available at: Amazon

Other Travel Gifts for Women We Love:

Looking for additional ways to elevate your travel style? Check out more picks below:

