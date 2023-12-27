Travel Light and Downsize With This Adorable Strathberry Wallet

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

How heavy is your purse? We’re willing to bet it’s more than a few pounds over what’s actually comfortable or feasible for you. Now what about your wallet? Is it overflowing with reward cards, things you don’t need? It’s time to downsize, and we know just the wallet to do it with. You’re going to be so glad you switched over.

The Multrees Compact Wallet from Strathberry is a casual and cool wallet that’s meant to be used with your favorite Strathberry bag, but you can toss it into any purse. Its magnetic closure means you can just let it come together and seal to close it before you toss it in your bag. And if you have a Strathberry Hobo purse, this will go along with it. It’s a complete fashion overhaul for your on-the-go bag, and you can get your own at Strathberry for $275 right now.

Get the Multrees Compact Wallet for just $275 at Strathberry! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 26, 2023, but are subject to change.

Crafted from the finest calf leather, this wallet comes in three different colors to match your favorite outfits. It has plenty of space for all the essentials, too, like your license, credit cards, debit card, a photo or two, and a discount card. You can’t shove a ton of things in there, and it looks polished and beautiful, like your favorite piece for work. It won’t let you get cluttered, so that’s a huge plus.

There are no details to lose track of, and no zipper to get caught. This wallet is the perfect size for anyone looking to downsize their personal items they keep with them on a regular basis, all while looking ready for work or their next appointment. You’ll have people asking you day and night where you found the wallet, and you can always tell them your secret in case they want to downsize, too.

Lighten your load with a much more manageable wallet for your already heaving purse! You’ll be glad you did.

