Reviewers Call This No. 1 Bestselling Crossbody Clutch the ‘Perfect’ Purse

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

It’s a wristlet! It’s a clutch! It’s a… crossbody? That’s right, we just found the perfect purse that transforms before your eyes, depending on the occasion. Need a compact handbag for a formal event? This minimalist accessory is the ideal size to store your essentials for a night out. Want a lightweight bag that you don’t have to hold onto when you’re running errands? Voila! Now it’s a crossbody that swings around your shoulders. For a gal on the go, this wardrobe staple adjusts along with you.

This leather clutch offers benefits beyond style and function — believe it or not, choosing a smaller handbag can also impact your well-being. Health and wellness expert Caleb Backe told Healthline, “Over time, the amount of strain that we put on our bodies due to oversized bags can cause some pretty serious pain and even long-term issues like muscle spasms or a pinched nerve.” Keep yourself out of harm’s way by toting this wristlet that won’t weigh you down with added bulk. Read on to learn more about this versatile purse from Amazon!

Get the Befen Leather Wristlet Clutch Wallet Purse Small Envelope Crossbody Bag for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

The Befen Leather Wristlet Clutch Wallet Purse Small Envelope Crossbody Bag is the top bestseller in women’s wristlet handbags on Amazon. We love a wardrobe winner! Available in 29 different colors with multiple different styling options, this purse really is the pinnacle of variety. You can wear it as a wristlet, a clutch or a crossbody with straps. Just like a blazer, you can really dress this handbag up or down. No more combing through your closet trying to find the appropriate accessory — this bag is it.

We always pay attention to details with our purses. An open bag without pockets, zippers or compartments just won’t cut it. This crossbody provides enough storage for Us with added security measures for peace of mind. In addition to the zip closure, there’s an inside zip coin pocket and an outside zip pocket. You can also add any important credit cards to the six inside slots if you don’t want to bring your whole wallet with you. We’re impressed with the silver tone metal hardware, the leather fabric and the removable wrist strap and adjustable crossbody strap.

Get the Befen Leather Wristlet Clutch Wallet Purse Small Envelope Crossbody Bag for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

One shopper called this purse “durable, functional and beautiful.” We’d have to agree! Over 200 reviews declared that this crossbody is the “perfect” size to fit all of their belongings, including large cell phones and glasses. The search is over — we just discovered the handbag of our dreams.

See it! Get the Befen Leather Wristlet Clutch Wallet Purse Small Envelope Crossbody Bag for just $24 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Befen here and explore more handbags here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for additional ways to elevate your accessories? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!