Dress Like Duchess Kate With This Lookalike Croc Print Purse for Under $20

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

A purse worthy of a princess! They say you’re never fully dressed without a smile, but we believe you’re never fully dressed without a handbag. Purses make Us feel more put together. A crossbody or clutch instantly elevates our outfits, proving that accessories are an essential element of an ensemble. After all, where would Mary Poppins be without her carpet bag or the Housewives without their Birkins?

When it comes to class, Duchess Kate understands the assignment. From her decorum with royal responsibilities to her elegance in fashion, the Duchess of Cambridge is an inspiration. We love how she pairs high-end pieces with more affordable finds, offering an accessible aesthetic to all of her admirers. Duchess Kate recently stepped out in a Zara blazer with a black Aspinal of London croc print bag. While the purse retails for $850, we were able to track down a lookalike that only costs $19! Get the royal treatment with this mini handbag from Amazon.

Get the CATMICOO Mini Purse for Women With Crocodile Pattern for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March, 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Royal retail therapy! Always ahead of the curve, Duchess Kate is totally on trend with her croc print mini bag. Now you can get the look for less with this CATMICCO Mini Purse for Women With Crocodile Pattern. Made from leather with croc print, this small stunner comes with a handle and an adjustable strap so you can style it as a crossbody or a handbag.

The CATMICOO croc-embossed purse is mini but mighty. To quote Shakespeare, “Though she be but little, she is fierce.” Stylist to the stars Tracy Shapoff exclusively told Us Weekly that this purse looks nearly identical to another designer bag — the Jacquemus Le Chiquito. This Amazon version is “cool statement bag that makes for a great talking point when you’re out with your girlfriends,” Shapoff said.

Get the CATMICOO Mini Purse for Women With Crocodile Pattern for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March, 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Shoppers say that this mini purse is so cute and fashion-forward. “Adorable, affordable and durable,” one reviewer reported. “I love it. It’s a staple in my wardrobe. Typically I have my lip gloss, my AirPods (with a chunky case), my ID, debit and credit card. It’s perfect for the trendy tiny purse aesthetic.” Another customer gushed, “I love this adorable bag. I bought it because it’s a dupe of a luxury purse that I want to buy, but don’t want to pay the high price tag.” Same. Make a royal fashion statement minus the royal budget with this chic mini purse!

See It! Get the CATMICOO Mini Purse for Women With Crocodile Pattern for just $19 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March, 4, 2022, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from CATMICOO here and explore more handbags here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Looking for more ways to elevate your closet? Check out more picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!