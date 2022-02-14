Channel Sophie Turner’s $2,250 Bag Style for Just $35 on Amazon — Shop Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

HBO may have ended Game of Thrones nearly two years ago, but we haven’t taken our eyes off Sophie Turner! Apart from her serious acting chops that we got to know while she played Sansa Stark on the show, we also saw her evolve into her own when it comes to her personal style. When she’s not on a red carpet, the 25-year-old keeps things low key, and her accessories are always on point.

A recent look she was rocking out in Los Angeles included a stunning purse that we’ve been seeing everywhere. The actual bag is from Bottega Veneta, and the price tag is definitely high. We don’t have a couple of extra thousand dollars lying around to steal Turner’s look, so we took to Amazon and managed to find a purse that looks pretty much identical to the designer version!

Get the XIANGNIU Knotted Women’s PU Leather Woven Handbag for just $35 on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 14, 2022, but are subject to change.

If we put this bag and the bag that Turner wore next to each other it would be seriously difficult to figure out which one is which! They have the same woven design, are both white and are roughly the same size. One shopper even mentioned Bottega Veneta in their review of this bag and compared it to the Jodie style that Turner owns! The biggest difference here is that our purse is made from vegan leather as opposed to the real stuff, but apparently the material still “feels like soft leather.”

If we could afford to buy all designer handbags we totally would, but sadly a lot of the styles we love are super out of our budget. What we can do is find similar versions that look just as great but won’t totally deplete our bank account. Sometimes we’re shocked at some of the pieces out there because of how strikingly similar they look to the designer items, this purse being one of them!

