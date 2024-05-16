Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

There’s no denying that summer is the best time of the year — there’s a carefree energy that instantly boosts everyone’s mood. The weather is better, the clothes are better and the vibes are all around better. Truthfully, there’s only one annoying aspect about summer, and only ladies will understand: Wearing a bra becomes a serious chore.

Lighter fabrics and hotter temperatures often create sticky, uncomfortable bra situations, resulting in digging, rogue straps making an appearance or outlines peeking through. Finding a comfortable no-show bra is a serious undertaking, but you don’t have to spend hours shopping to find a good one. In fact, you’ll find five impeccable options on this list. Wearing a bra is about to get fun . . . or at least a bit more enjoyable. Find the best no-show bras for summer below!

If you hate those unseemly outlines that full-coverage bras always seem to produce, T-shirt bras are the reliable solution for fully invisible undergarments. The mid-coverage style smooths and disappears, regardless of what top or dress you wear. This Skims option is by far a favorite amongst our team and customers for its buttery-soft fabric and stretchy design that gives you a custom-level fit. It’s so good, you may actually start to enjoy wearing bras!

$54 at Nordstrom!

Finding a strapless bra that stays up can feel nearly impossible — plus, once you find one that does, it almost always digs in (the struggle is real). Spanx finally came up with a remedy that will forever change how you look at strapless bras: the new Suit Your Fancy. The smart design features put this bra levels above the competition: Silicone strips are attached to the back strap and cups so it stays comfortably in place; that aforementioned back strap smooths so you won’t see any lines through your clothes; and the lightweight fabric is quick-drying, making it perfect for the sweltering summer temperatures!

$74 at Spanx!

Forget the underwire! We’re prioritizing comfort and fit this summer. Speaking of fit, you’re sure to find the perfect one since this bestselling Knix bra (which features additional side coverage to make side-boob spillage a thing of the past) comes in 99 sizes ranging from 28A all the way to 48H. Talk about inclusivity!

$65 at Knix!

Let’s be real — wearing a full-on bra everyday can get annoying (and in most cases, isn’t totally necessary). Bralettes were made specially for those relaxed moments and are 10 times more comfortable than most bras. Our favorite? This silky-smooth, full-coverage pick from Spanx that feels like a sports bra but looks so much cuter!

$58 at Spanx!

Showing more skin and summertime go hand in hand . . . but that doesn’t mean you are required to put the girls on display. If your bigger bust makes you feel insecure, there are ways to minimize it — namely with minimizer bras. ThirdLove’s wireless minimizer is one of the least restrictive designs we’ve found. It comfortably downsizes the look of your chest by two inches without digging. Best of all, it completely disappears under T-shirts and tanks so you can throw it on and forget about it!

$64 at ThirdLove!