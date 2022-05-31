Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Whenever we need a little (or a lot of) fashion inspiration, we know we can turn to Duchess Kate. If we want to feel like royalty whenever we get dressed, who better to emulate? We’re always taking notes on her looks, whether she’s going casual or fully formal for fancy events!

There are certain brands we simply associate with the Duchess of Cambridge at this point, and luckily for Us, many of them have pieces marked down in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale! This sale is offering deals up to 60% off through June 5, 2022. Ready to shop some Kate-approved picks — both designer and more affordable? Let’s go!

Max Mara

Duchess Kate is a longtime Max Mara fan. For example, she wore a coat from the brand when visiting the home of Ben Ainslie Racing and the 1851 Trust in Portsmouth, Britain in 2015. The brand has nearly 100 items on sale at Nordstrom right now!

Shop all Max Mara markdowns in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Superga

We’ve seen Kate rock Superga sneakers time and time again over the years. You can see 15 different times here!

Shop all Superga markdowns in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Self-Portrait

Kate recently stunned in a green Self-Portrait dress while on an eight-day tour of Belize, Jamaica and The Bahamas. Shop numerous dresses from the brand on sale at Nordstrom!

Shop all Self-Portrait markdowns in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Strathberry

There’s nothing like some Strathberry to leave you feeling like a fashion icon. Kate carried a clutch from the brand at the Closing Ceremony of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland in 2021!

Shop all Strathberry markdowns in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Topshop

Kate has been rocking Topshop since before her marriage to Prince William, wearing everything from dresses to jeans. This affordable brand has over 400 deals in the Half-Yearly Sale!

Shop all Topshop markdowns in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Salvatore Ferragamo

Another luxury brand the Duchess of Cambridge has been spotted in this year is Salvatore Ferragamo. She carried a clutch at the Norman Manley International Airport in Jamaica!

Shop all Salvatore Ferragamo markdowns in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Tory Burch

You can never go wrong with Tory Burch. Kate looked beautiful in a blue dress from the brand at Hopkins Beach in Belize!

Shop all Tory Burch markdowns in the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale!

Looking for more? Shop the entire Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale here!

Want more product recommendations? Shop more of our picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!