Although spring and summer call for sandals and other easy footwear options, boots are still a necessity during the seasons — particularly ankle boots. Whether you’re running errands or attending a formal event, the right pair of ankle boots can help you pull it off! We found the cutest pair of ankle boots that are 40% off now at Amazon — you should get them now!

The Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Literally Booties Ankle Boot is a versatile footwear option that allows you to sport a sleek pair of boots without overheating. They feature faux leather uppers with a cushioned, comfy lining made from recycled water bottles. We also love the angular heels and strap and buckle design on these boots.

Get the Dr. Scholl’s Shoes Women’s Literally Booties Ankle Boot for $66 at Amazon (was $110)! Please note, prices are accurate as of May 16, 2024, but may be subject to change.

To style these ankle boots, you could rock them with jeans and a frilly blouse for a relaxed, stylish ensemble. Or, you could throw these on with an airy dress for a refined, western-inspired look — it’s up to you! Further, these boots come in three colors and have a 6 to 11 size range.

While reviewing and gushing over these booties, one Amazon reviewer said, “I loved these so much I bought a second color. 10/10!” Another reviewer added, “I love these boots. They look great and are comfortable.”

So, if you’re looking for an easy pair of booties to up the ante of your spring and summer looks, this comfy pair from Dr. Scholl’s could help you! This pair of booties has a minimal, angular heel that will make you feel elevated and sophisticated — so snag a pair while you can for a steal!

