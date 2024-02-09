These Leopard Booties Are the Epitome of Mob Wife Chic

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

If you’re rocking the mob wife aesthetic lately or just thinking about it, you can’t complete the look by just putting on an outfit you think is appropriate. You’ve definitely got to have the shoes to go along with it, too. If you don’t, you won’t be effectively giving Sopranos-esque style. One great way to do that is by wearing a pair of leopard-print booties that we think are super funky, and you will too.

These aren’t just any old bootie, though. The Coach Carter Haircalf Bootie looks like you pulled it from a mob wife herself as she went kicking and screaming to see incarcerated husband when she realized she’d have to if she wanted the payments to keep coming. And beyond that, honestly, who doesn’t love a leopard print moment? We’re kind of obsessed with these shoes, not going to lie.

Get the Coach Carter Haircalf Bootie for just $236 at Zappos!

These booties have a side zipper closure, and a pointy toe to serve even harder. They have sculpted heels, a haircalf upper, and leather footbed to keep you as comfortable as possible. All this, and the bold print on the outside is super eye-catching, even if seen all the way down the street! You’ve got to appreciate that.

The heel is having a moment, too. Just look how cool it is – and it can elevate you (and your fashion) to new heights, which can only be a good thing. If you think that sounds good, just pony up $236 and grab a pair of these impossibly awesome Coach booties and wear them with your favorite mob wife looks.

Or just wear these booties with your regular wardrobe. They’ll always be able to kick it up a few notches, and everyone needs a killer addition like these to their shoe collection.

