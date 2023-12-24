Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Ugh. That’s the noise I make every season once I realize my favorite Uggs are out of stock. Now that these sheepskin shoes are back in style, it’s almost impossible to score the most popular pairs once cold weather kicks in (and who wants to shop for winter boots when it’s still summer?!). But here’s the silver lining: now I can nab the newest Uggs that have just dropped! The same signature comfort — just with a slightly different design.

Related: These Cozy Ugg Slippers Are My Go-To Winter Essential Although Christmas is just four days away, there is still a sliver of time to find the perfect gift for a remaining loved one on your list! Slippers are always a solid gift idea, because who doesn’t love receiving a pair? I mean, a cozy slipper can become the shoe of the season — and […]

Cue these quilted leather Ugg booties! They’re like a Chanel handbag in footwear form. The textured fabric adds an elevated touch to these cult-classic winter boots. Keep scrolling to shop these stunning shoes from Nordstrom!

Get the Classic Mini II Quilted Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie for just $160 at Nordstrom!

The Classic Mini II Quilted Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie is the rich mom of Uggs, making all other suede styles look far less luxurious. Made with a leather upper, these sleek shoes are fabulously fashion-forward. But then the inside seems just as soft and snuggly as Ugg slippers! That’s thanks to Uggplush, a moisture-wicking material that feels like shearling. So cozy!

Related: I Can't Believe These Cozy Slippers Aren't Uggs — On Sale Now for 50% Off! ‘Tis the season to be cozy! Now that it’s November, my style has evolved from fierce fall fashion to a warm winter wardrobe. Comfort is my top priority! And since I’m fully in homebody hibernation mode, the only shoes I’m wearing around the house are slippers. Ugg slippers are trending right now, but I don’t […]

There are three colors to choose from, all of which are on trend right now. Black is oh-so-edgy and off-white feels especially elegant. And wine red is the shade of the season! I may just need all three options . . .

Get the Classic Mini II Quilted Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie for just $160 at Nordstrom!

Truth be told, I’ve never seen this shoe style anywhere else! If you’re ready to upgrade your basic boots, then give these Uggs a whirl. And just in case you’re curious, these booties are a huge hit with shoppers! “These are the best UGGs I have ever purchased,” one customer proclaimed. “Excellent quality, superior comfort, beautiful and elegant design!” another reviewer raved. And one shopped gushed, “These are so comfortable and the cutest pair of Uggs I’ve ever owned! I love them!!!”

Embrace the leather look with these cute quilted Ugg booties right now!

See it! Get the Classic Mini II Quilted Genuine Shearling Lined Bootie for just $160 at Nordstrom!

Not what you’re looking for? Explore more from Ugg here and shop all other items from Nordstrom here!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us