Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Although Christmas is just four days away, there is still a sliver of time to find the perfect gift for a remaining loved one on your list! Slippers are always a solid gift idea, because who doesn’t love receiving a pair? I mean, a cozy slipper can become the shoe of the season — and trust me, I know. I received the Ugg Tasman Slippers last year as a Christmas gift and have rarely taken them off since. They’re quite literally my favorite shoes — and they’re $110 at Nordstrom!
The Ugg Tasman Slipper offers everything you know and love from the brand. It comes complete with a high-quality suede upper and a lightweight, flexible EVA sole with a plush lining — making it a dream to wear indoors and out. Plus, they have an eye-catching pattern around the upper of the shoe for a fashionable touch!
Get the Ugg Tasman Slipper for just $110 at Nordstrom!
Although styling slippers isn’t a front-of-mind thought for most, this Ugg essential has become my favorite errand-running shoe! I tend to team them with my go-to pair of slouchy sweatpants and my favorite hoodie with a shacket on top for a minimal, comfortable look. But when I actually feel like being bothered, I pair them with jeans or printed trousers and a T-shirt which once again harps on my need for comfort first.
One Nordstrom reviewer claimed, “They fit perfectly! I ordered the women’s style of these before but noticed they fit snug and slightly narrow. So I opted for the men’s version this time and I’m happy I made the choice! I’m a women’s 10 but ordered the men’s 9. They fit great with or without socks! Very comfy and durable!”
Another happy Nordstrom reviewer added, “Got these as a gift for my husband and he wears them constantly. He said he has never owned a more comfortable and well made shoe/Slipper I would definitely recommend these. Extremely satisfied customer, will be back for more!”
A final savvy shopper chimed in, “These shoes are very comfortable and stylish. One thing to keep in mind. I wear a 10.5, but I ordered 11’s and I’m glad I did. They are tight, but comfortable once I get them on. I would definitely order a half size larger than you need.”
At the end of the day, you don’t have time to be too creative — which is why Uggs will always come in clutch!
See it: Get the Ugg Tasman Slipper for just $110 at Nordstrom!
Want a cozy slipper but not feeling this option? Shop more of our picks below!
- Ugg Scuff Slipper — just $90!
- Ugg Ascot Slipper — just $120!
- The North Face ThermoBall Traction Water Resistant Slipper — just $59!
- Sorel Manawan II Faux Fur Lined Slipper — just $100!
Not what you’re looking for? Shop more bestselling finds from Nordstrom here!