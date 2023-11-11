Sponsored content. Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Calling all fashionistas! This one’s for the trendsetters who live for a cozy moment. Your moment has arrived! It’s officially the time of year when comfort is key and staying warm is a must. That’s right — it’s the ideal opportunity to pull out your favorite Ugg boots! Gigi Hadid is one of the latest celebs to lead the charge for the cozy aesthetic. Whether she’s ripping the runway or caught in candid pics by paps, she never fails to deliver serious style inspo.

In early October, the supermodel paired the Classic Mini II boots with a bold all-yellow jumpsuit. Like most of Hadid’s looks, this ensemble was an effortless slay — merging high fashion and comfort all in one. Whether you’re inspired to take the hybrid fashion route, à la Hadid, or style a more casual look, you can snag the cult classic boots at Zappos now!

Get the Ugg Classic Mini II boots for just $160 at Zappos!

If you’re at all on the fence, here’s the thing: You can’t go wrong with these trusted boots. The Classic Mini II features a water- and stain-resistant fabric made for unexpected rain showers and accidental spills. Most of Us are all too familiar with the struggle that is stain removal, so the new addition is a huge incentive to invest in the best. Plus, the boots feature Uggs’s trademark sheepskin lining and insole which keeps your toes warm when you wear them. Available in seven shades — including fun hues like cherry pie and punch pink, and classic colors like black and chestnut — there’s never been a better time to score your very own celeb-approved Uggs.

With nearly 7,000 reviews on Zappos, shoppers agree that these five-star shoes are essential footwear. According to Zappos ratings, most customers felt the boots fit true to size and provided moderate arch support.

Are you looking to add a cozy and fashionable pair of boots to your fall wardrobe? Take a page from Gigi Hadid’s book and snag a pair of Ugg Classic Mini II boots at Zappos. But take our word of warning — these never stay in stock for long, so if you’re interested, act fast!

