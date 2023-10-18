Gigi Hadid just proved that colors aren’t only reserved for the spring and summer.

The 28-year-old model was photographed outside of her apartment in New York City on Tuesday, October 17, wearing a bright yellow boiler suit, a yellow and navy beanie and classic brown Ugg boots. The boiler suit featured a drawstring waist, tortoise shell buttons and four front pockets. She topped the look off with a pair of dark cat-eye sunglasses and a black and white purse.

Hadid kept things casual with minimal makeup. She wore her long bleach blonde hair down in loose waves.

Hadid is known for her love of boiler suits. She has proven time and time again that it serves as the perfect seasonal transition piece; it’s light but full coverage, and can be dressed up or down depending on the fabric and what you choose to accessorize it with.

From the NASA branded Alpha Industries boiler suit she wore in 2017, to a shiny dusty pink Brandon Maxwell boiler suit she donned at the designer’s New York Fashion Week show in 2018, to a white leather boiler suit featuring multi-colored gloves she sported to Paris Fashion Week in 2019, Hadid’s loyalty to the versatile piece has been clear to see for years.

Hadid has certainly earned her stripes in the fashion industry. After beginning her career as a model at just two years old, she decided to pivot into more creative pursuits after welcoming her daughter Khai, 3, in 2020.

“I started thinking about a more stabilized work schedule, where I wasn’t having to fly to a different country every week,” Hadid said in an interview with W Magazine published on September 6. “I wanted something where I could go to the same office every day. I’d never had that. I could have a schedule with a child, and then be able to base my work life around that.” And so, her luxury cashmere label Guest in Residence was born.

The brand, which launched in September 2022, features a colorful array of cashmere basics – which, of course, includes her signature boiler suit.

Despite Hadid’s heavy involvement in the fashion industry for well over a decade, in an interview with Vogue published in October 2022, the model admitted that she doesn’t always feel at ease as a founder and Creative Director. “I have imposter syndrome all the time,” she revealed.