Gigi Hadid knows how to push the boundaries of style — that’s why she’s a supermodel. But her latest look was on a whole other level. Hadid stepped out in NYC rocking a blue Alpha Industries NASA Jumpsuit (yes, you read that right.)

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Dare we say it — this might be Hadid’s most adventurous look yet. Her whole look screamed “Ready for high-fashion trip to another galaxy.” Naturally, the functional space suit had some chic touches. For example: it was nipped at the waist. Another fabulous detail? The low-v neckline. And a Hadid outfit is never complete without a kickass pair of shoes. Her choice: functional and fashionable ivory suede Dr. Maartens combat boots.

In comparison with her loud outfit, Hadid kept her beauty look natural and gorgeous. Think: glowing skin (possibly punched up with touches from jetsetter palette) and loosely pulled back hair styled in soft waves. If this is what being an astronaut looks like, sign us up!

About Last Night: See the Best-Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

This isn’t the first time that Hadid has schooled us all in comfy-glamour. Consider her epic fashion week travel groutfit (or gray-outfit, for the uninitiated) that she wore to fly from London to Milan. While her heather gray sweatsuit was indeed a laidback dream, Hadid made sure she kept the look fresh with heeled boots and an effortless denim jacket.

Kourtney Kardashian Wears Tiniest LBD to Celebrate Her PrettyLittleThing Collab: See Every Affordable Piece!

What we’re taking away from the Maybelline spokesmodel is this: when rocking a killer monochrome outfit, always be sure to add a pair of statement boots. And always be yourself unless you can be an astronaut. Then be an astronaut.

Tell Us: What do you think of Gigi Hadid’s space suit?

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!