Who says mom style has to be frumpy? Not Kourtney Kardashian, who’s bringing sexy back with her new PrettyLittleThing by Kourtney Kardashian collection. The E! reality star attended the LA launch party for her collab on Wednesday, October 26 wearing the tiniest LBD from her line that could also double as a shirt. The mom of three showed off her killer curves in the black strappy sequin bodycon dress from her collection, and it only costs $45! She paired her mini with the black pointed patent stilettos, which are $55, making the entire look under $100.

“My inspiration behind the collection was Studio 54, ‘70s Cher vibes,” the 38-year-old explained of her collab. “We wanted to do bright colors, add a little life to it with sequins and faux fur and it’s turned out really amazing.” Scroll through to see all the looks from her line, available now on prettylittlething.com, and get your shop on!