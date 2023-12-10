Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

When it comes to clothing, for me, nothing beats ease and coziness. With most areas across the country experiencing a temperature drop currently, now is the time when I simply don’t want to leave my house — unless it’s for a good reason. Honestly, I’d rather stay home and light my Christmas tree-scented candles and drink coffee, but that’s neither here nor there. That being said, during this time of year, I prioritize functional clothing that absorbs as much heat as possible. One of my favorite items that always seems to do just that is my Ugg sheepskin slippers.

Featuring a chic, fluffy sheepskin collar across the suede upper, Ugg’s Scuffette II Slipper is a quintessential option — with over 16.000 five-star reviews, making it one of Amazon’s top sellers! They also come with a sheepskin lining on the inner sole of the slipper and have a durable outsole for an efficient option to wear indoors — and outdoors when you need to run a quick errand! For $95, this slipper can handle anything you throw at them, and they are a long-lasting option!

The Ugg Scuffette II Slipper is my favorite slipper because of how chic and minimal it is. This shoe helps to keep your feet warm — even with the heel-less silhouette — and because of how many colors they come in — like chestnut, black, cherry pie, espresso, even blue and lavender shadow they add a little to your typical loungewear apparel!

I like these slippers because of how easy they are to wear. They can easily blend in with any outfit — whether you want to see them or not! Although my variation of this shoe is the men’s version, rest assured that this pair of Ugg slippers will become your favorite this fall and winter!

Lounging about has never been more in style — score these slippers before they go out of stock!

