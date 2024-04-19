Your account
7 Spring Shoes That Will Put a Spring in Your Step

spring shoes
Spring may just be our favorite time of year for footwear fashion. In fall and winter, boots reign supreme. You definitely can’t get away with rocking stilettos when it’s snowing outside. Summer is too hot for heavy boots, so open-toed shoes it is. But in the spring, anything goes! Feel free to wear sneakers, sandals, heels or boots — whatever your heart desires.

Since spring has sprung, we rounded up seven shoes that will elevate your warm-weather style. We even included a pair of skates so you can roll right into summer! Shop these lovely looks below!

Steve Madden Strappy Sandals

Steve Madden strappy sandals
Trendy and versatile, these strappy sandals by Steve Madden easily pass as designer. You can take these shoes from a music festival to a vacation.

$88.00
Naturalizer Buckle Heeled Sandals

Naturalizer sandals
We’re going to wear these buckle sandals all season long! These platform heels are surprisingly comfy and the ivory shade goes with everything! Bonus: they make your legs look miles long.

$125.00
Kenneth Cole Slingback Sandals

Kenneth Cole sandals
Kick it in these Kenneth Cole slingback sandals! We love the caramel color and the woven texture.

$189.00
New Balance 574 Sneakers

New Balance sneakers
New Balance sneakers are the ultimate street style trend, and this new colorway is a dream for spring (the shade is even called Spring Sky!). These lifestyle shoes will elevate any outfit, from a sweat set to a sundress.

$90.00
Open Edit Denim Slide Sandals

denim sandals
Denim is having a major moment! We’re simply swooning over these frayed denim sandals.

$70.00
Impala Lightspeed Inline Skates

Impala skates
Ever since we watched Usher‘s Super Bowl Halftime performance, we’ve been on the hunt for a pair of roller skates of our own. We’re obsessed with the ’90s-inspired vibes of these Impala inline skates!

$60.00
Melissa Jelly Sandals

Melissa jelly sandals
Speaking of the ’90s, these Melissa jelly sandals are bringing Us back to our childhood! Shoppers say these shoes are super comfortable.

$69.00
