Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

We don’t know about you, but the warm weather and sunny skies have inspired Us to pull out our favorite open-toe shoes. Of course, we had to kick off the season by buffing away dead skin with the help of exfoliating socks and foot-peeling sprays. We can’t forget about a fresh paint job, courtesy of biweekly pedicures. Now that we’re all set to take the open-toe season by storm, we’re focused on finding sandals, sneakers, and wedges at popular retailers like Amazon, Nordstrom, and Zappos, that fit no matter what concerns we have.

Related: Long Commute? No Problem! These Comfy Work Shoes Provide Relief During Your Commute Many of Us have bid farewell to fully remote work schedules. Days spent washing laundry in between Zoom meetings and rolling out of bed before signing on are long gone. Many of Us are back in the office on hybrid and even full-time schedules. Commuting to work is a huge part of the workday. If […]

If you’re gearing up for spring break vacation where you’ll be doing a lot of walking, you’ll want to check out comfortable sandals that you can wear for hours at a time with no pain. Shoppers with wide feet are probably on the hunt for breezy styles with adequate toe space. We can’t forget about people with bunions. There are endless styles to conceal and provide relief. Scroll ahead for our roundup of stylish spring shoes for shoppers with bunions.

Open-Toe Shoes

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These orthopedic sandals are shaped like a bunion corrector to conceal bunions on the big toe. It has a cushion footbed design that relieves shoppers with plantar fasciitis.

2. Functional Footwear: No one can tell that you have a bunion with the help of these Tilocow sandals. Amazon shoppers rave about how comfortable these shoes are and how well the design hides their bunions without applying pressure.

3. Fashion Forward: Some bunion-correcting sandals get a bad rep for their design. These Sopaeduon sandals are a chic option. They feature a classic design but have a trendy platform style that shoppers love.

4. Made For Walking: These sandals are made for walking! Along with orthotic insoles to relieve foot pain, they come with a wide toe-box to alleviate pressure on bunions and hammertoes.

5. Celeb Style: If you’re looking for celeb inspo, take a page from Katie Holmes‘ book. The actor recently wore these stunning espadrille wedges. As gorgeous as they are, they come with straps that hide bunions.

6. Peek-A-Boo: These versatile sandals are an ideal option if you want to keep your bunions out of sight when you’re in the office. These slingback sandals have a peep toe design and a shock-absorbent, slip-resistant stacked heel.

Closed-Toe Shoes

7. Woven Straps: Not only are these stunning flats nice to look at, but they’re just as comfortable. They have a cushioned insole for added support and a pointed-toe design that doesn’t apply pressure on bunions.

8. Soft Sneakers: These orthopedic slip-on sneakers are ultra comfy and they’re trendy too. You’ll want to wear these stretchy and pain-relieving shoes on your next hot girl walk.

9. Five-Star Slay: These stylish flats have a memory foam insole on top of a cork footbed to make you feel like you’re walking on a cloud.

10. Black Leather Moment: Most shoppers get brutal bruising breaking in leather loafers. These Steve Madden Felicite Penny Loafers have a traditional silhouette but come with an adjustable slingback strap so you don’t have to worry about pain or discomfort.

11. Red Hot: Not a fan of showcasing your toes? These closed-toe espadrille wedges keep your toes concealed without compromising seasonal style.

12. Cute Booties: Not ready to pack away boots just yet? These sneaker and boot hybrids are an ideal option. They have a cushioned sole and a removable inlay sole to provide extra width and comfort for bunions.

13. Last But Not Least: Dr. Sholl’s Nova Sneakers are so lightweight and flexible. They come with a comfortable insole and a padded collar for extra cushioning that won’t irritate your bunions.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us