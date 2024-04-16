Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Many of Us have bid farewell to fully remote work schedules. Days spent washing laundry in between Zoom meetings and rolling out of bed before signing on are long gone. Many of Us are back in the office on hybrid and even full-time schedules.

Commuting to work is a huge part of the workday. If you’re wearing heels or brand-new loafers, you may experience discomfort or pain, especially if you haven’t had a chance to break your shoes. With that in mind, we rounded up a list of comfortable, commute-approved shoes. These sandals, heels, and sneakers will make your drive or trip on public transportation go by in a breeze. Scroll ahead to check out fashionable sneakers and open and closed-toe shoes to get through your commute without pain or discomfort.

Open-Toe Shoes

1. Our Absolute Favorite: Dr. Scholl knows a thing or two about comfortable shoes. The Island Glow Sandals have a contoured footbed with arch support and a lightweight design so the straps won’t dig into your skin.

2. Blocks ‘N Buckles: Want to rock the trendy oversized buckle shoe trend? Snag these Easy Spirit sandals. They have an angular square toe and low block heel set on a cushioned footbed to provide comfort during long trips.

3. Plushy: You’ll feel like you’re walking on a cloud, courtesy of the Naturalizer Rivera Wedge Sandals. It has a cushiony foot bed, flexible wedge and a slight platform.

Sneakers

4. Celeb Style: So many of our favorite celebs have been spotted rocking New Balance sneakers. These chunky trainers feature soft cushioning and a durable rubber outsole for support and comfort.

5. Made For Walking: These slip-on sneakers feature a lightweight mesh material and memory foam insole to reduce the impact force when you’re in motion.

6. More Memory Foam, Please: Skechers is known for comfort! The brand’s Summits Sneakers have a memory foam cushioned insole for comfort and a lightweight shock-absorbing midsole.

Closed-Toe Shoes

7. Kitty Kat: These Jeffrey Campbell kitten heels have the cutest pointed-tow bow feature. You’ll be able to walk comfortably down big city streets thanks to the small heel design.

8. Back To The Basics: Black flats are an in-office essential. These plush Musshoes shoes have a memory foam cushion and a comfy round-toe design.

9. Totally Tweed: You’ll love the luxurious tweed fabric on these flats by itself. The comfy insoles are an added plus.

10. Sweet Sling-backs: If you thought you couldn’t wear heels during your commute you’ll think again when you check out these adjustable Sam Edelman pumps. The pointy-toe pumps come with an adjustable strap and kitten heels for a minimalist design.

11. Metallic Moment: These shiny silver flats are the perfect pop of color for spring. These loafers have a low block heel and a cushioned footbed for supreme comfort.

12. Swoon-Worthy Mules: You won’t want to take these mules off at the end of the day. They have a padded footbed to promote stability and comfort. They have a thick sole that’s elastic and durable.

13. Last But Not Least: These comfy loafers fit like a glove. You can rock them during your commute and all throughout the work day.